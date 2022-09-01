The city of Austell officially selected Orrin Scott Hamilton as the new Chief of Police. Hamilton’s career with the Cobb County Police Department spans over two decades, including six years as a Commander.

“My vision for the City of Austell Police Department is to ensure our department is reflective of the community we serve. Community engagement and involvement is important to the mission”, Hamilton said.

The Cordele, Georgia native holds a bachelor’s degree in Health and Physical Education, as well as a master’s degree in Criminal Justice. He began his career as a Police Officer in November 1995, where he quickly recognized his passion for serving.



After being promoted to Sergeant on the DUI Task Force, upward mobility became the name of the game.

He would go on to hold several high-ranking positions, including Commander of the Criminal Investigations Unit from 2010 to 2016, and managing the Special Operations Unit from 2016 to 2019. Hamilton began serving as Interim Chief of Police in 2019 (Cobb County Police Department), following the retirement of former Chief of Police Tim Cox, with his most recent appointment to the Chief of Police for the City of Austell.



He is also the Chairman of the Cobb Police Athletic League (PAL), a non-profit organization that utilizes sports and mentorship as a tool in juvenile crime prevention.

Hamilton assumes command as the first African American Chief of Police within Cobb County on August 29, 2022.

