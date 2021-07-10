Last week, the City of Atlanta unveiled their single-user all-gender restrooms throughout the city, including City Hall, the airport and parks to create inclusive spaces for the LGBTQ community.

The City of Atlanta’s Instagram account showcased the new signage outside a bathroom in City Hall. There are other new all-gender restrooms at the following locations:

City Hall (Annex and Tower)

Municipal Court of Atlanta

Public Safety Headquarters

Public Safety Annex

72 Marietta St (Department of Watershed Management)

180 Peachtree

818 Pollard (WorkSource Atlanta)

160 Trinity Ave (Recently acquired through Gulch / CIM deal for redevelopment)

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Department of Parks and Rec

At Promise Youth and Community Centers

The signage was implemented on June 28, converting more than 100 city-owned restrooms and was completed on the anniversary of the Stonewall riots.

“Every single-occupancy restroom the City owns will have updated signage stating, ‘Anyone can use this restroom, regardless of gender identity or expression.’,” Malik Brown, Director of LGBTQ Affairs said. “Additionally, we will be taking a multilayered approach to continue to educate our City of Atlanta (COA) employees on the importance of this project and respect for gender identity/expression.”

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ effort to sign this administrative order falls in line with her vision for One Atlanta according to Brown.

“In keeping with her vision for One Atlanta, the Mayor has prioritized the safety and dignity of our trans and non-binary community,” Brown said. “And believes that City facilities should be safe, welcoming spaces for all people.”

The project cost $20,000 as Mayor Bottoms’ push for safe and inclusive spaces for the LGBTQ community continues.