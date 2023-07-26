Christopher Eubanks dominated Andres Martin 6-2, 6-4 during his opening match at the 2023 Atlanta Open, in a match featuring two Georgia Tech tennis players. Eubanks, the former Yellow Jacket and Westlake High School graduate is currently ranked 31st in the world, played his first match after his breakthrough run to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

“I’m very very pleased with the consistency that I’ve shown,” said Eubanks. “It’s always been something that I’ve struggled with throughout my career. I could have hot and cold weeks, hot and cold matches. But I think now I’m kind of hitting my stride and you’re gonna put together quality wins every single week. And even if I’m not winning, at least putting forth a good effort and playing the right way, which is something I don’t think I always did.”

With the victory, Eubanks has won ten out of his last eleven matches. However, Eubanks ensured to let the assembled press know he is focused on the details surrounding his recent run of form as he sharpens his game for the upcoming U.S. Open.

“It’s nice that wins are coming but most of all, I think I’m pleased with the level that I’m bringing and the commitment that I’ve had. “I spoke about a lot of small details just staying consistent with those things. That’s probably what I’m most pleased with. Obviously the wins are nice, but I don’t want how I feel on the court to be predicated on whether or not I’m winning and losing more. It’s about like ‘Hey, am I doing the right stuff’; if I am, good things are gonna happen at some point.”

Eubanks was joined by a fellow Westlake alumnus, Cam Newton during tonight’s match. Eubanks also admitted he’d get stopped in the grocery store because he may have played basketball. But, he was quick to point out the growing diversity in the world of tennis is beginning to inspire younger boys to pick up the sport.

Christopher Eubanks returns a serve during a first round match during the 2023 Atlanta Open on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

“I think the women’s side has seen a lot of growth from diversity,” said Eubanks. “And I don’t think it’s no secret that Venus and Serena played a huge part in that they’ve inspired so many young girls of color to really jump into the sport, which has been great.

I think now we’re seeing a little bit of training on the men’s side where a lot of you know young boys of color really wanting to jump into the sport. It’s something that especially for growing up in Atlanta, although it’s the largest tennis market in the US, it wasn’t really cool, to be black here to be playing tennis. And I think now that’s starting to shift. And we’ve seen a lot of the success that Francis has had with the US Open. I think he kind of opened the eyes to tons of little black boys to say, hey, I can be you one day. And then follow that up with Ben Shelton, obviously Australian over quarterfinals. It’s like, hey, there’s another one that can be you. And I think the more that they see, the more we can get little boys into the sport.”

Eubanks will face Brandon Nakashima in the Round of 16 on Wednesday night.

“Atlanta means everything,” said Eubanks when asked about what his hometown means to him. “It’s the place where I started playing tennis. It’s the place where I played countless junior tournaments. It’s where I found my game and found a love for the sport. It’s always had a special place in my heart, it always will.”