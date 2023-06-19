(CNN) — CNN’s second annual “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom” concert is set for Monday night, to be broadcast from Los Angeles’ historic outdoor Greek Theatre in Griffith Park.

Performers will include Charlie Wilson, Miguel, Kirk Franklin, Nelly, SWV, Davido, Coi Leray, Jodeci and Mike Phillips, with Oscar-winner Questlove and Adam Blackstone serving as musical directors.

The show will also feature a tribute to late music legend Tina Turner by singer and “Grown-ish” star Chlöe Bailey. Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver special remarks during the event.

Hosted by CNN’s Sara Sidner, the concert will air worldwide on all CNN platforms along with OWN nationally at 8 p.m. ET on Monday. CNN’s pre-show coverage will begin at 7 p.m. ET with a spotlight on African-American advocates, trailblazers and creators.

The event, produced by LiveNation Urban and Jesse Collins Entertainment, was announced last month, with EVP of Integrity and Inclusion for CNN Worldwide Johnita P. Due saying, “We are thrilled to continue to elevate the importance of the Juneteenth holiday.”

“I look forward to the electricity of the 2023 show. It is meticulously crafted as an expression of the excellence and resilience of the Black community and the ongoing pursuit of equality.”

Last year’s inaugural CNN Juneteenth concert welcomed Chaka Khan, Khalid, Ne-Yo, Earth Wind & Fire and Khalid, among others.