Ayo Dosunmu banked in a putback as time expired as the Chicago Bulls rallied after blowing an 18-point lead to win their second straight game, 110-108 over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Hawks head coach Nate McMillan, point guard Trae Young and Onyeka Okongwu spoke to the media.
Itoro Umontuen
Itoro Umontuen currently serves as Managing Editor of The Atlanta Voice. Upon his arrival to the historic publication, he served as their Director of Photography. As a mixed-media journalist, Umontuen... More by Itoro Umontuen