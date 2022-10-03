After two years of virtual pride celebrations, Atlanta returns to in-person celebrations this year. Atlanta celebrates Pride in October for various reasons, with one of those reasons being National Coming Out Day, which is Oct. 11 and the anniversary of the National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights.

Here are 10 events to participate in for Pride weekend in the Metro Atlanta area:

Drag ’em to the Polls! Pride Event Supporting Stacey Abrams (Oct. 6) – Kick off Pride weekend with a fabulous night of drag and join the movement to elect Stacey Abrams as Governor of Georgia. First 300 attendees to arrive at the venue will receive a free One Georgia clack fan. Event is 21 and older (bring ID) and performances by Mary Lou Pearl, E﻿llasauras Rex, Myah Ross Monroe, Miss He, Mr. Elle Aye, TAYLOR ALXNDR, SHI, and a special appearance by Stacey Abrams.

Location: 1104 Crescent Avenue Northeast, Atlanta (MSR My Sisters Room)

Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets: Free event but register at https://tinyurl.com/y7j8f6fn.

Official Pride Kick-off Party (Oct. 7) – The Atlanta Pride weekend begins with the Official Atlanta Pride Kickoff Party, at the Georgia Aquarium on Friday. Featured Guests include Silky Nutmeg Ganache from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Dotte Com, and Drew Friday. This is a sellout event. Following this and lasting until 3 a.m., there’s the Official Atlanta Pride Kickoff After Party.

Location: Atlanta Contemporary, 535 Means Street NW, Atlanta.

Time: VIP only 6-7:30 pm, General Admission 7:30 p.m.

Price: General Admission: $35, VIP tickets starts at $75. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.atlantapride.org/the_festival/vip_tickets/

Atlanta Black Pride Festival (Oct. 8 – 9, 2022) – The Atlanta Black Pride Festival returns in-person at Piedmont Park after two years of virtual celebrations. This event features a two-day Festival with music, merchandise, art, and food, along with a parade and a week’s worth of educational and social events. Admission to the festival is free.

2022 Lineup includes musical acts such as Flo Rida, Big Freedia, and Betty Who. Other acts include Jax, Brooke Eden, Trinidad Cardona, Chrissy Chlapecka, Neriah, Nouri, Exquisite Gender, Michel Jons Band, MOKSHA, Sophia Dashing, DJ CANVAS, SWEET TEA Variety Show, Drag Queen Story Hour, and more.

Location: The festival will feature entertainment on the Coca-Cola and Gray television stages. Piedmont Park is located at 1320 Monroe Drive, NE Atlanta.

The Annual Trans March (Oct. 8) – This march celebrates and promotes visibility of the Trans community. The march takes place on the festival grounds at Piedmont Park.

March Location: The march begins at the Charles Allen Gate and continues down 10th Street towards Peachtree Street where it turns right, then right again on 14th Street, ending at the 14th Street Gate. Meet time is 1:15 p.m. and step-off time is 1:45 p.m.

The Annual Bi and Pan March (Oct. 8) – This march celebrates the Bisexual and Pansexual communities. Individuals are encouraged to make and/or bring signs in support of Bisexual and Pan issues.

March Location: The march begins at the Charles Allen Gate and continues down 10th Street towards Peachtree Street where it turns right, then right again on 14th Street, ending at the 14th Street Gate. Meet time is 3 p.m. and step-off time is 3:30 p.m.

The Annual Dyke March (Oct. 8) – This march is dedicated to the empowerment of the women of Atlanta and beyond. The march unites women and femmes and their allies to create an atmosphere of inclusion and community. The march begins at the Charles Allen Gate and continues down 10th St towards Peachtree Street where it turns right, then right again on 14th Street, ending at the 14th Street Gate.

Shooting Stars Cabaret (Oct. 8) – This is a show which gives the opportunity for up and coming drag entertainers in the Atlanta Metro area the opportunity to shine during the festival. The event will take place late Saturday afternoon and will feature a cast of 20-25 drag entertainers. Sugar Shack: A Queer Dance Party (Oct. 8)

Location: 529 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, 9 p.m.

Tickets: To purchase tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/yrz4cd7v.

The Atlanta Pride Parade (Oct. 9) – This is a yearly parade celebrating Atlanta Pride at the Civic Center Station to Piedmont Park at noon.

March Location: Stepping off from the Atlanta Civic Center MARTA Station at noon on Sunday and continuing down Peachtree Street, the parade will turn right onto 10th Street and end a block from the Charles Allen Gates to Piedmont Park.