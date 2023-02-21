In celebration of Black History Month, we sat down with Mark Adams, Regional Director at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management in Atlanta, Georgia to discuss what Black History Month means to him, how the firm is advancing racial equity and his goals for 2023.

1. What does Black History Month mean to you and how are you celebrating?

Black History Month is a time to reflect on how far we’ve come. It’s an opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments we’ve achieved, the contributions we’ve made, the obstacles we’ve overcome and the significance we’ve had across the world. I choose to celebrate by investing time to learn something new about our history and sharing it with others.

2. How is JPMorgan Chase & Co. making an impact to advance racial equity?

Diversity, equity and inclusion are an important part of the culture at JPMorgan Chase. While the firm’s work to advance racial equity has been longstanding, in October 2020, we made a $30 billion commitment to help close the racial wealth gap and advance economic growth and opportunity in Black, Hispanic and Latino communities.

It’s important for us to engage directly with our communities in spreading education and resources. JPMorgan Chase has opened 14 Community Center branches – locally-inspired and built with extra space to host free community events and financial health workshops – across the country and hired nearly 150 Community Managers. Here in Atlanta, we’ve hired four Community Managers who connect community members with the many resources we’ve created to support financial health education.

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management is committed to expanding education on investing to help empower more diverse investors to build their wealth. Our team has been traveling across the country for a roadshow of local educational seminars for women of color to create spaces for learning and support. Last summer, we brought together 125 Black and Latina women and allies in Atlanta to discuss investing for their future legacy and creating multigenerational wealth. The team will be on the road again this year, and back in Atlanta, to continue that important dialogue.

3. How should other companies and individuals be thinking about advancing racial equity?

We can all make an effort to help advance racial equity within our community. Consider looking for initiatives and organizations in your area or your workplace that focus on supporting underserved or underrepresented communities, and asking if there are opportunities to support them.

For instance, JPMorgan Chase’s Advancing Black Pathways initiative works to support the economic empowerment of the Black community globally. We also have initiatives focused on other communities, and business resource groups that share our company commitment to equity and equality and create opportunities to engage employees.

4. How should other companies and individuals be thinking about advancing racial equity?

I grew up in the Atlanta metro area, and I love this city. I’m passionate about education, mentoring, entrepreneurship and the arts, which is why I partner and work with organizations like Junior Achievement of Georgia, the 100 Black Men of Atlanta and Georgia State University.

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management is invested in making an impact in Atlanta. We have advisors across 90 branches in the Atlanta metro area, who are helping clients work toward their financial goals. Atlanta is also a major hub for J.P. Morgan Personal Advisors, our remote advice channel, with 80 advisors here locally. We’re excited to continue growing and investing in our business here.

5. What are your goals for this year, and/or, what are you looking forward to in 2023?

I’m looking forward to new opportunities to impact the lives of diverse communities in the Atlanta area by helping them with their financial health. We have a unique opportunity at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management to change the trajectory of lives, families and future generations by helping our clients plan, invest and grow their wealth.

