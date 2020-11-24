Award-winning recording artist and Atlanta native Cee-Lo Green (Goodie Mob / Gnarles Barkley) surprised Metro Atlanta families as he presented hundreds with turkeys at the Nouveau Bar & Grill (3775 Main St, College Park) as a part of the restaurant’s inaugural holiday turkey drive.

From 3–5 p.m. on Tuesday, families were able to drive up to the College Park restaurant to receive complimentary uncooked turkeys, along with COVID-19 survival kits (gloves, masks, sanitizer). Hundreds of families were able to take advantage of the effort, which owner Ebony Austin said she hopes becomes a lasting tradition for the community.

“With pandemics, protests and elections affecting the entire city, Nouveau focused on making this time a little brighter for local families in Atlanta,” Austin said. “I was so happy when Cee-Lo decided to partner with me on this event. Of course, a lot of people were excited to get those much-needed turkeys, but were surprised when they received them from Cee-Lo.”

Nouveau opened its doors in College Park in October 2019. Just weeks ago, the swanky bar, which serves trendy fusion entrees and craft cocktails, celebrated its one year anniversary with a Homecoming-themed celebration for its patrons.