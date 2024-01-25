Morehouse junior guard Omar Rowe (13) and the Maroon Tigers have won four consecutive conference games heading into rivalry week. Photo by Kerri Phox/The Atlanta Voice

The best college basketball rivalry in Atlanta tips off its first chapter Saturday night. The Clark Atlanta University Panthers and Morehouse College Maroon Tigers are both currently on win streaks, at the top of the SIAC East standings (Morehouse is first, and Clark is third behind Benedict College) and are looking to better prepare seeding for the conference tournament in March.

Clark Atlanta hasn’t lost in 2024

The Panthers continue to find ways to win in 2024. Clark Atlanta (13-3 overall, 7-3 conference) is on a six-game win streak following a 50-49 victory at Savannah State University, the host site of this year’s SIAC tournament. In that game, which took place Monday, Jan. 22, the Panthers were led in scoring by graduate-senior guard Elijah Stewart with 17 points (5-14 GFs). Sophomore forward Shemani Fuller added 10 points and a team-high 11 rebounds.

Morehouse looks to get back on track

The Maroon Tigers (11-5 overall, 9-1 conference) had won four consecutive SIAC games before losing at Edward Waters 79-78 on Monday. Junior Division I transfer Nate Lacewell led the team in scoring with 17 points while freshman Cedric Taylor III , who is averaging 13.3 points and six rebounds per game, led the team with 12 rebounds to go along with 15 points.

Morehouse’s most recent victory, a 68-66 on the road at Savannah State, was an equal opportunity offensive effort with 12 points coming from Demetrius Calip II, Amahn Decker, and Taylor III.