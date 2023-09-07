Clark Atlanta University won their home opener against Fort Valley State Wednesday night. Photo by Menra Mapfumo/The Atlanta Voice

The Clark Atlanta University women’s volleyball (2-2) team swept the Fort Valley State University Wildcats (3-1) in its first home and conference game of the season Wednesday night.

Prior to this game, the Wildcats were undefeated in three matches.

This is the Lady Panther’s second consecutive victory after collecting their first against Erskine College on Saturday, Sept. 2 in a non-conference game.

Clark Atlanta took set one with a score of 25 t0 18. The Lady Panthers controlled the first set and did not allow the Wildcats to tie nor take the lead.

The Lady Panthers collected 13 kills notably from Junior right side, Halle Mitchell (4), Sophomore middle blocker, Madison Spells (3), and Junior outside hitter, Shynique McGee (2).

More of the Lady Panthers points came from the 5 errors committed by the Wildcats.

The Lady Panthers took set two with a score of 25 t0 15. Despite 3 tie scores and 1 lead change between both teams the Wildcats performed worse.

Each team collected 8 kills in the set, however the difference in errors led to the set win for the Lady Panthers. The Wildcats committed 13 errors while the Lady Panther only committed 2.

McGee led the Lady Panthers in kills (5) during this set.

Clark Atlanta took set three with a score of 25 to 18. The set consisted of 10 tie scores and 5 lead changes between both teams.

The Wildcats decreased in kills with only 3 in the set, however errors and bad sets from the Lady Panthers contributed to the Wildcats 18-point performance.

The Lady Panthers dominated set 3 with 11 kills, 5 coming from Mitchell.

Ckark Atlanta head coach Joelle Mafo collected her first home win since her hire earlier this year.

“It is always good to get the win,” Mafo said. “We have a lot of work to do and try to perfect our game and that is what we are going to focus on tomorrow.”

Mafo talked about what led to the team sweeping a very good Fort Valley State team. “A little bit of team discipline came into the end of the third set.”

Clark Atlanta will host Albany State on Tuesday, Sept. 12.