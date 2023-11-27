The Clark Atlanta Panthers are once again hiring a new head football coach. Teddy Keaton will be the fourth man to run the football program in the last three years.

The Panthers were winless during the 2023 season, which included a 35-21 loss to rival Morehouse College to end the season with a 0-10 overall record (0-4 at home).

Keaton spent the past five seasons as the head football coach at Allen University in Columbia, South Carolina. During his time there his teams won 70 games and lost 51, which includes a 7-3 overall record during the 2023 campaign. One of those victories came against Clark Atlanta University on Oct. 7, when the Yellowjackets defeated the Panthers 35-27 at home.

“We are thrilled to have coach Teddy Keaton join Clark Atlanta University as the new head coach of the Panthers football program,” CAU President George T. French wrote in a press release to the media. “His experience and success in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference makes him an ideal fit for our university.”

A former quarterbacks coach at Allen University, Keaton’s teams led the conference in passing yards per game (322 yards) this past season. Redshirt sophomore quarterback David Wright passed for 3,183 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions last season. Wright passed for 370 yards in two separate games against Erskine College and Central State University, respectively.

Clark Atlanta used three quarterbacks during the season and all combined for just over half of Wright’s passing yards (1,689) and less than half of his touchdown passes (7).

New digs

Keaton will feel a bit more at home this season as he will get to coach his team during games and practices at Panthers Stadium. Allen University played its home games at Westwood High School in Blythewood, South Carolina last season.

Press conference

A press conference is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 30 at 10:30 a.m. inside Epps Gymnasium.