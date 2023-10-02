Slater (above), a native of Coffeeville, Alabama, began his coaching career in Georgia before coaching at multiple high schools in Alabama and later at Tuskegee University. Photo by Menra Mapfumo/The Atlanta Voice

Clark Atlanta University head football coach Willie Slater was relieved of his duties as the leader of the program Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, according to a release from the university. There has not been a replacement named.

The university will announce a “strategy for the remainder of this football season,” according to the release.

“We appreciate coach Slater for his dedication and contributions to CAU’s football program,” said the release. “There is no doubt that coach Slater has had a tremendous impact on our institution, and we are grateful to him for his support and hard work during his tenure.”

The Panthers are heading into the sixth week of the season without a victory, recently losing at home 34-24 to Lane College Saturday afternoon. There are five games remaining on the schedule including the annual rivalry matchup with Morehouse College, Saturday, November 4.

Slater was in the middle of his second season with the program. Prior to taking over at CAU, he won seven SIAC championships as a head coach at Tuskegee University. Slater took over for former head coach Tim Bowens following a 2-8 season in 2022.

At his February 11 introduction ceremony Slater thanked the CAU administration for the opportunity.

“I’m excited about being here and being the leader of this program. The administration is dedicated to making the program good and I think that once the young men get there, they are going to understand that and see that,” he said.

Slater, a native of Coffeeville, Alabama, began his coaching career in Georgia before coaching at multiple high schools in Alabama. As a college coach he coached offenses at Troy State, North Alabama Jacksonville State and Temple University before taking over the program at Tuskegee in 2006. Slater amassed an overall record of 123-47 during his time at Tuskegee and was named SIAC Coach of the Year five times.