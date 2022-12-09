Online car dealer kicks off annual Happy Haulerdays™ campaign with canned food drives at select Vending Machines nationwide

Who/What: Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, is delivering more than just cars this holiday season. The company is partnering with local food banks across the country to ensure everyone has a holiday meal to enjoy. Carvana encourages customers and area residents to drop off canned goods at its Vending Machines from December 5 through December 19 to spread holiday cheer. The initiative is part of the online car dealer’s annual Happy Haulerdays™ campaign.

Carvana was named the No. 2 automotive brand in the U.S. as designated by the Forbes 2022 Most Customer-Centric Companies List. With a continued focus on its people-first values, industry-leading customer care, technology and innovation, Carvana has become the second-largest used automotive retailer in the U.S. and one of the fastest companies to debut on the Fortune 500. The company serves more than 80% of the U.S. population across more than 300 markets.

Where: Participating Vending Machines include:

Atlanta Greensboro

Austin Jacksonville

Chicago Kansas City

Cleveland Las Vegas

DC/ Gaithersburg, M.D. Nashville

Detroit Oklahoma City

Dallas Philadelphia

San Antonio San Francisco

Raleigh Houston

When: December 5 through December 19 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.