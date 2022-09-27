The Atlanta Hawks and CareSource, a leading non-profit health plan, today announced a multi-year agreement that includes initiatives focused on the health and wellness of the Atlanta community and underserved families. Throughout this integrated partnership, CareSource and the Hawks will work together to make a meaningful impact in Atlanta. As part of the agreement, CareSource will be designated as proud partner of the Atlanta Hawks and College Park Skyhawks and their branding will be featured throughout the award-winning State Farm Arena.

“We are excited to partner with a committed and community centric organization like CareSource. This partnership will allow us to serve as a greater resource to metro Atlanta families,” said Michael Drake, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships, Atlanta Hawks. “It is valuable to find a partner that aligns with our mission to provide impactful and transformative resources to families, and we are excited to work with CareSource to better the lives of those here in Atlanta and College Park.”

Through this partnership, the Hawks and CareSource will host dedicated events focused on giving resources and knowledge to local parents and families. CareSource believes that good health requires more than just quality healthcare, which is why they partner with organizations and nonprofits across the state, working to provide support to some of Georgia’s most vulnerable families.

“At CareSource, we know that health is not only impacted by what happens in a doctor’s office, or in times of sickness, but also from where people live, work and go to school. There are many things that contribute to a person being healthy, which is why we try to address the overall health of our members,” said Jason Bearden, Georgia Market President, CareSource. “We are thrilled to announce this partnership with the Atlanta Hawks, and excited to continue to invest in the health and well-being of Atlanta families.”

In addition to in-arena branding and community events, CareSource will be the presenting sponsor of Hispanic Heritage Night on Tuesday, March 28 as the Hawks take on Cleveland. CareSource will also participate in activations that support the Skyhawks and their fans. This kicks off with being the title sponsor of the Skyhawks’ Back To Basketball event at Welcome All Park on Saturday, Oct. 1. To register for the event, click here.