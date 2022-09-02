The Atlanta Braves will host their fourth annual 44 Classic presented by Nike with participating sponsor Truist on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25. Previously played at Coolray Field, home of the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers, the 2022 44 Classic presented by Nike will be held at Truist Park for the first time. This showcase, with participating sponsor Truist, will feature the top diverse high school baseball talent from the Southeast, including from the Braves’ RBI Fall Development Program.

On Saturday, September 24, the 44 players will participate in an exclusive pro-style workout, including a 60-yard dash, throwing and fielding drills, batting practice, and more. On Sunday, September 25, the athletes will play an exhibition game coached by Braves alumni Marquis Grissom, Marvin Freeman, and Johnny Estrada. Professional scouts and college coaches will be in attendance both days.

The 44 Classic presented by Nike—named in honor of Henry “Hank” Aaron’s number—furthers his legacy to increase diversity in baseball. It serves as a platform to provide access and exposure for rising sophomore, junior, and senior minority baseball talent to help them reach the next level.

“To see the impact of the 44 Classic presented by Nike, you only need to look out to center field. Michael Harris II was discovered during the 44 Classic and is now a pillar of our organization,” said Derek Schiller, Atlanta Braves President & CEO. “We are excited to welcome these 44 talented student-athletes to play at Truist Park. In addition to creating access and exposure for these young players, hopefully the Major League setting will also remind them what they are capable of.”

The showcase game on Sunday, September 25 is free and open to the public. Additional information is available at www.Braves.com/44classic.

The inaugural 44 Classic presented by Nike was played in 2018. The 2021 showcase was rescheduled due to the Braves postseason run.