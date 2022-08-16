ATLANTA – The bats were hot for the Braves in their dominating 13-1 victory against National League Eastern Division rival New York Mets Monday night. Every player finished with a hit this game while the Braves as a team finished with 15 hits.

The Braves (70-46, second in NL East) looked to build on their six game winning streak (their longest of the season) while avenging their loss in their last series to the Mets (75-40, first in NL East).

While a rain delay paused the game in the second inning, that did not stop the momentum the Braves had before then.

Braves catcher William Contreras hit a solo homerun, putting the Braves ahead 1-0. On the next at-bat, left-fielder Eddie Rosario hit a solo homerun which made the score 2-0 with no outs for the Braves.

Photo: Anfernee Patterson/The Atlanta Voice

Later in the inning, outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. brought in another run with an RBI double to make the game 3-0 before the rain delay paused the game.

During the rain delay, manager Brian Snitker knew his team would continue their momentum when play resumed.

“They’ve been through it a lot [and] they understand it,” Snitker said when asked about his mindset and message to the team during the delay. “I’m just glad it wasn’t one of those where we were laying around for two hours. We could see from the radar that the rain was moving and it wasn’t going to be long. The guys had that in the back of their mind so it was good that it wasn’t long and we were able to get back out there.”

Braves right-hand pitcher Spencer Strider got off to a great start, only allowing one hit in two innings pitched before the rain delay. Strider wanted to build on the momentum when play resumed.

“I think it worked out that we were playing the Mets,” said Strider. “I didn’t feel like I had to do anything crazy but just go out and throw strikes and trust my teammates. Plus, having the goal of just getting through five [innings] and getting as many outs as I could helped.”

Strider finished strong, striking out four batters while only allowing three hits and one earned run in five innings pitched.

Shortstop Dansby Swanson and Acuna Jr. led the way offensively for the Braves. Acuna finished 3-5, three hits and RBIs and two runs. Swanson finished 3-4, three hits and three RBI’s and one run.

The Braves will continue their home season against the Mets tonight at 7:20 p.m.