Tomorrow night, the Atlanta Braves will pay tribute to iconic Atlanta hip hop duo OutKast when the Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park. The Battery Atlanta will also be themed out with street names dedicated to the origination of OutKast; an OutKast-inspired art wall will be installed for fan photos; and OutKast music will being playing inside and outside the ballpark.

A one-night-only ‘ATLiens Diner’ food truck will offer soul food inspired by OutKast lyrics, such as Patty Melts (So Fresh and So Clean), Fried Fish and Grits (ATLiens), and Yams with Extra Syrup (SpottieOttieDopalicious).

Biological Misfits featuring Malcolm Jamal-Warner will perform OutKast tribute music on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage in The Battery Atlanta beginning at 6 p.m. ET. Three local artists – Dr. Dax, Honey Pierre, and Raphael Bahindwa – will be throughout The Battery Atlanta creating OutKast and Braves inspired artwork.

For those entering the ballpark, the first 15,000 fans through the gates will receive a highly anticipated OutKast bobblehead featuring Big Boi and André 3000 wearing Braves gear and riding in a red convertible. Big Boi will throw out the Ceremonial First Pitch, and the Playbill will feature specialty OutKast artwork and content.

Bally Sports Southeast will have a special telecast on May 25 to celebrate OutKast Night at Truist Park. Big Boi will be joining Brandon Gaudin and Jeff Francoeur in the broadcast booth during the game, and Bally Sports will also be on location with a 360-video experience for fans. Coverage of OutKast Night on Bally Sports Southeast will begin with Braves LIVE at 6:30 p.m. ET.