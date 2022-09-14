Currently, the Atlanta Braves are locked in a pennant race, battling the New York Mets for supremacy in the National League’s Eastern Division. However, the baseball club recently announced single-game tickets for potential Wild Card, National League Division Series and National League Championship Series games at Truist Park will go on sale to the general public Friday, September 23 at 10 a.m. ET. A-List Members will have early access with a presale beginning on Thursday, September 22 at 10 a.m. ET.

Ticketmaster Verified Fans will have presale access at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 22. Pre-registration for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan program is required to gain access to the presale for all potential postseason games at Truist Park. Registration will begin TOMORROW, September 13 at 10 a.m. ET through Monday, September 19 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Tickets are limited, and fans are encouraged to register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan program to access the presale. Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration will be limited to the seven states that make up Braves Country: Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration and tickets will be available online only at www.braves.com/postseason.

A very limited number of suites and hospitality areas are now available for potential postseason home games. Contact 404-577-9100 x3 or groups@braves.com for more information.