Shortstop Orlando Arcia singled home Eddie Rosario in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Atlanta Braves beat the San Diego Padres 7-6 in dramatic fashion in front of a sold out crowd at Truist Park. Eddie Rosario doubled with two out in the bottom of the ninth, which allowed Arcia to be the hero for the Braves. Atlanta Manager Brian Snitker praised Arcia’s poise after the game.

“I mean, how he handled everything last year, so as long as he’s been here, he’s been a really good player,” Snitker said. “I’ve said for a long time: He’s been a really good player for a long time. He’s been an everyday shortstop on division winning teams. And I think we just kind of you know, he’s got a slow heartbeat. He’s confident in his abilities. He did a great job last year when Ozzie [Albies] went down.”

AJ Minter secured the victory for Atlanta while Nabil Crismatt took the loss for San Diego.

Manny Machado went 2-for-3 for San Diego, while first baseman Jake Cronenworth hit his first home run of the season.

We've now entered the Crone Zone 🌀#BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/X8bpPpiw7a — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 7, 2023

Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts six-game hitting streak came to an end Thursday night.

Starting pitcher Spencer Strider gave up three runs on four hits in five innings while striking out nine. Even though his performance was so-so by his standards, Strider was accountable for leaving the game up to the bullpen.

“It’s just a matter of continuing to find the sort of mechanical consistency and optimizing how to move in,” Strider explained. “It’s April. So, you know, the velocity will come, the two strike execution will come, and when to put the pedal on the gas and that kind of stuff.”

Meanwhile, Arcia is currently hitting .370 on the young season with two home runs and four RBIs. His performance thus far is paying off the decision to send last year’s stud rookie, Vaughn Grissom, to Triple-A Lawrenceville to start the season.

“If he’s hitting the way he is and then we’re going to be in a really, really good spot,” Strider said of Arcia’s performance. “So you know, he is sure handed as they come back there and it gives you a lot of confidence knowing he’s behind you.”