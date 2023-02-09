Another Black-owned coffee shop is headed to metro Atlanta.

Locally-owned Dope Coffee is opening its first physical location later this month, a 6,000-square-foot facility including a cafe, community space and distribution center in Decatur.

The company’s founders, Michael and Michelle Loyd, will host a grand opening celebration on Feb. 18, featuring live music, coffee roasting demonstrations and a prize giveaway.

Founded in 2019, Dope Coffee brings the lively flavors of Africa and Central America to Atlanta through its pre-packaged varieties of imported coffees. The Loyds initially managed the business from their garage, packing and shipping orders to customers as a predominantly e-commerce company.

Now moving into their own commercial space, Michael, Michelle and their chief marketing officer, Stace Loyd, want to use the Dope Coffee brand as a merger that integrates the traditional coffeehouse scene with hip-hop and other fundamental elements of Black culture.

“Our company does many things well but at our core, we are here to elevate and uplift Black culture while serving great coffee to great people,” says Dope Coffee’s website. “Dope Coffee has made a name for itself with loyal customers that are dedicated to the success of the company.”

The grand opening is free and open to the public. Visit Eventbrite to reserve a space in advance.