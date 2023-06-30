Midnight Marauders by A Tribe Called Quest, 1993. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

June is Black Music Month and in honor of the occasion The Atlanta Voice editorial team was tasked with naming five favorite songs that were the soundtrack of their lives. All genres of music, eras, and artists were eligible for the lists. The goal was to share the songs that move, motivate, and inspire us.

Here’s what we came up with.

Happy Black Music Month.

Enjoy,

Donnell Suggs

Editor in Chief

The Atlanta Voice

Isaiah Singleton, reporter

“I Have Nothing” – Whitney Houston

“You Are All I Need to Get By” – Aretha Franklin

“Don’t You Worry ’bout a Thing” – Stevie Wonder

“Feeling Myself” – Nicki Minaj (featuring Beyonce)

“ICU” – Coco Jones

The Pink Print by Nicki Minaj, 2014.

Janelle Ward, reporter

“Kiss” – Prince



“P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)” – Michael Jackson

“I’m Gonna Make you Love Me” – The Supremes and The Temptations

“Irreplaceable”- Beyoncé

“Killing Me Softly With His Song” – Roberta Flack

Noah Washington, reporter

“Pillow Talk” – Sylvia

“What’s Going On” – Marvin Gaye

“Me and Your Mama” – Childish Gambino

“Never Gonna Give You Up” – Barry White

“Unforgettable” – Nate King Cole

Donnell Suggs, Editor in Chief

“Lyrics to Go” – A Tribe Called Quest

“Ribbon in the Sky” – Stevie Wonder

“School Spirit” – Kanye West

“Private Dancer” – Tina Turner

“I Refuse Limitation” – Goodie Mob

.