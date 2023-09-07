Black Coffee ATL announced in a social media statement Tuesday that its Walker Street location in southwest Atlanta will serve customers for the final time this week.

According to a post on the company’s Instagram, the independent Black-owned and -operated coffee shop decided against renewing its lease in the historic Castleberry Hill neighborhood in pursuit of business opportunities in other parts of the city.

“We know you’ve heard the rumblings and whispers but we can officially announce to you that Black Coffee Castleberry will close its doors to the public this week,” the statement said. “It’s a bittersweet feeling as we love our cafe and put our all into it, but it simply no longer meets the needs of our growing business and we’ve been blessed with some amazing opportunities to expand.”

Black Coffee ATL officially opened its doors at the end of 2021 after two years of hiatus incited by the pandemic following the signing of their lease in 2019. With its Walker Street location conveniently situated within walking distance of the Atlanta University Center, State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the cafe aimed to serve as a gathering place for the community, bringing together creatives, college students and Atlanta residents new and old.

According to the statement, Black Coffee ATL’s new cafe will be based in Atlanta’s Westside, and company ownership will release more information about the transition as the grand opening approaches.

The statement also announced plans to open four additional sister cafes across metro Atlanta before 2023’s end, located on Edgewood, inside Underground Atlanta, Decatur Square and Lawrenceville.

The new location is slated to open the weekend of October 21.