T.D. Jakes Real Estate Ventures (TDJREV) has been approved to purchase 94.5 acres of land on Fort McPherson. The land is adjacent to Tyler Perry Studios.

The Local Redevelopment Authority Board of Fort McPherson also approved Tyler Perry Studios to purchase an additional 37.5 acres of land.

TDJREV will be building office and retail space as well as housing units. The redevelopment plan is focused specifically on bringing affordable housing to the Fort Mac area.

“I see too many Black and Brown working-class people still falling victim to the continued gentrification of our neighborhoods. I’m extremely excited about the accessible ownership options that will exist for future residents of this multigenerational community,” Bishop T.D. Jakes said in a TDJREV press release.

In addition to mixed-income housing developments, the TDJREV plan is to transform this area into a cultural hub. Including restaurants, shopping and theatres to attract business and create jobs in the area.

Bishop Jakes thanked Tyler Perry along with Governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms for supporting this development project.

Jakes called this project an “opportunity to serve and further amplify their vision and unwavering commitment to attracting growth opportunities and development excellence to the City of Atlanta,” in a press release.

In his statement, Jakes also thanked Cassius F. Butts Chairman the Local Redevelopment Authority Board of Fort McPherson for supporting TDJREV in this venture.