(CNN) — Queen Bey turns 42 on September 4 and has a little “birthday wish” she would like attendees of her “Renaissance” tour to fulfill.

Beyoncé recently posted her desire on the Instagram stories portion of her verified Instagram as well as on her official site.

“Virgo season is upon us,” her post read. “This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 – 9.22!”

Those dates encompass the astrological sign for Virgos and she added, “We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night.”

“Everybody mirroring each other’s joy,” the post concluded. “Virgo season together in a house of chrome. See you there!”

During those dates, the tour will be stopping in Glendale, Arizona, Las Vegas, Nevada, Santa Clara and Inglewood California, Seattle, Washington and Arlington, Texas, according to Ticketmaster.

September 23 might be one of the most meaningful tour dates for the superstar singer as she is scheduled to perform in her hometown of Houston, Texas. The tour wraps up October 1 in Kansas City, Missouri.