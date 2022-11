Atlanta was dominated in the painted area, 58-34, as they fell to the Miami Heat 106-98 Sunday evening at State Farm Arena. Bam Adebayo had 32 points and 8 rebounds. Tyler Herro had 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. He also went 0-for-8 from downtown.

John Collins led the Hawks with 23 points and 14 rebounds. Trae Young had 22 points and 14 assists. Collins, Young and Hawks head coach Nate McMillan spoke to reporters after the loss.