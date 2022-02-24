Meet Chef Tamara Hewitt this Thursday, February 24th inside the Epicurean at 7pm to experience some unique dish pairings with Woodford Reserve Bourbon. Below, Chef Hewitt shares more about her personal background and why it’s important to create a community for Black chefs. You can purchase your ticket to this charity event that will benefit the Shular Institute here:

Dawn: Share with me what type of chef you are? Is there a particular style you have? Is there a particular thing that you do that people recognize you for?

Chef Tamara Hewitt: Okay, so I’m a pastry chef. I specialize in petite desserts. But I also do plated as well. But if I have my way, it’s going to be petite.

Dawn: Okay. And tell me the difference.

Chef Tamara Hewitt: So petite is like, for example, if somebody said, I really like Red Velvet. Then I will figure out a way to make that red velvet. One or two bites. Okay. Okay. That’s dope. Make it simple, right? What I do, okay. Yeah.

Dawn: Okay. So tell me, are you a traditional chef or non traditional? Like, did you have formal training? Or were you corporate first and then fell in love with creating food?

Chef Tamara Hewitt: So actually, I went to culinary school. I went to school for cooking. And the hours were terrible for me. I’m a single mom. So the hours were terrible. And I was like, ‘Okay, I have to figure something out.’ And I hated pastry at the time and I would not even make boxes. So I was working at a time when they had a bake shop, which had perfect hours, it was more of a nine-to-five. And I was like, ‘Okay, well, you know what, I’m going to have to figure it out.’ And so that’s how I started. And once I started doing it, from a day to day basis, I was like, ‘Okay, this is fun!’ This is why so that’s how I switched from culinary. So technically, I’m trained, but not I wasn’t trained in this: in pastry.

Dawn: What’s your education background? Because I know a lot of times, some people have gone to college, maybe dropped out of college or have a degree or not. So share that in regards to where you are.

Chef Tamara Hewitt: Well, I started going to school for nursing. And I realized I hated it. So I stopped going to school, I was going to the University of Hawaii. I stopped and then I started going to the culinary program that they had in University of Hawaii. And then I transferred from University of Hawaii to Le Cordon Bleu and I worked under Chef Schuler actually. I went to school while he was there. Yeah. So that’s pretty cool.

Dawn: So talk about that experience!

Chef Tamara Hewitt: I didn’t have too much one on one time with him. But I did go to school while he was there. I definitely admired him as a chef. But then, obviously, you know, I switched over to pastry.

Dawn: So let’s talk about how you were selected to be a part of this event.

Chef Tamara Hewitt: So I’ve worked with Josh and Sincere Fair in the past. He kind of liked my style, we work well together. So he reached out to me and asked me if I would like to be a part of it. Yes, so he reached out to me, and asked if I would like to be a part of it. Now. Of course, I was like, Sure.

Dawn: Can you share with us what type of dish you’re going to cook at this event?

Chef Tamara Hewitt: Yeah, yes. So I’m Jamaican. And I wanted to do something that kind of reflected me or a little bit more like an island spin. So I’m using pineapples, mangoes, coconuts, and then I’m going to elevate it and make an entree from those components.

Dawn: In regards to seeing how you’re able to move in this space in this industry, is this something that helps bring more visibility to what you do as a chef, or is it something that you just need to kind of just enjoy in the meantime?

Chef Tamara Hewitt: I think honestly, the people that I’m rubbing hands with in this event, it will definitely bring more light to what I do because I don’t feel like I put myself out there enough. So definitely working side by side with these talents. chef’s will definitely give me somewhat of a spotlight as well.

Dawn: All right, and in closing, how can people reach you or book you in the future?

Chef Tamara Hewitt: Well, you could go to my website at http://www.feelingpeckishcatering.com or you can send me an email at info@feelingpeckishcatering.com Or you can call me at 404-769-4635.