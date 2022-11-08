The Atlanta Voice will have several reporters at Democratic watch parties tonight. Staff reporters Janelle Ward and Isaiah Singleton will be keeping tabs on all things Jen Jordan and Bee Nguyen from their respective campaign watch parties tonight, respectively.

Managing Editor-Digital Itoro Umontuen is covering the gubernatorial race from Stacey Abram’s campaign watch party, while Editor-in-Chief Donnell Suggs is at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis where he is sticking close to Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock’s bid for six more years in Washington.

Local and national media assemble in a conference space inside the Atlanta Marriott Marquis Tuesday night at the Warnock campaign headquarters. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

Follow each of these reporters on Twitter or check back in to the website throughout the night for updates.

Happy Election Night in Georgia

-Staff