The Morehouse Maroon Tigers ended the 2023 half of the schedule with a 71-66 victory over Lane College at Forbes Arena, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. Photo by Kerri Phox/The Atlanta Voice

The Clark Atlanta Panthers and Morehouse College Maroon Tigers will begin the new year on the road. Both programs will play a pair of games in Kentucky and Ohio to begin the second half of the 2023-24 season.

On Thursday, Jan. 4 Morehouse (7-4 overall) will take its undefeated conference record (5-0) to Central State University, while Clark Atlanta (7-3 overall, 1-3 conference) will look to move closer to .500 in conference play at Kentucky State University.

On Saturday, Jan. 6 the Atlanta teams will switch opponents. Morehouse will play at Kentucky State while rival Clark Atlanta will play at Central State.

The Panthers (2-2 on the road) lost their past two road games at Spring Hill College and Tuskegee in early December. Morehouse is 2-1 on the road this season.

The Panthers are led in scoring and assists by graduate student Chris Martin, who is averaging 24.4 points and 2.7 assists per game. Sophomore forward Shemani Fuller (12.9 points per game) leads the team with a 6.6 rebounds per game average. Graduate student guard Andrew Stewart averages 11.3 points per game off the bench and leads the team in three-point percentage at .426%.

The Maroon Tigers largely get its scoring from a transfer, Keshawh Pegues. A transfer from Talladega College, Pegues, who has started nine of the team’s 11 games this season, is averaging 12.8 points and a team-high 6.3 rebounds per game. Freshman guard Damion Mitchell (10 points per game), is leading the team with a total of 32 assists.