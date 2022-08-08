Photo Courtesy of Georgia Bankers Association

ATLANTA – Al McRae, Atlanta market president for Bank of America and managing director/Diverse Segments Business Development executive for Bank of America’s Private Bank, has been appointed by GBA Chairman Rhodes McLanahan, CEO of First American Bank & Trust Company in Athens, to serve a three-year term as an At Large member of the board of directors of the Georgia Bankers Association (GBA).

“We’re excited to welcome Al to the board and look forward to benefiting from his extensive experience and valuable perspective in service to the industry and ultimately, the hometowns, families and businesses served by Georgia’s banks” McLanahan said.

McRae has held various positions with Bank of America focusing on the wealth management needs of high-net-worth families in the areas of investment management, estate planning, banking and credit. As president of Bank of America, Atlanta, he serves as the bank’s leader in the local market, responsible for delivering responsible growth for shareholders, clients and communities. In addition, as managing director and Diverse Segments Business

Development executive for Bank of America’s Private Bank, McRae is responsible for identifying and implementing strategies for the bank to drive responsible growth within the diverse high net worth client segment.

Active in his community, McRae serves on the boards of the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs, Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce and Georgia State University Foundation. He’s also an active member with the Rotary Club of Atlanta and is a class of 2023 participant with Leadership Atlanta.

McRae earned his undergraduate degree in finance from Georgia State University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®).