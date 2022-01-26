Recently, Atlanta Technical College announced two key promotions in their leadership ranks. Dorna Werdelin was promoted to Vice President of Communications, Marketing, & Public Relations. Additionally, Dr. Katrina Hunter was named the Vice President of Student Engagement.

Ms. Dorna Werdelin (Photo courtesy of Atlanta Technical College)

Ms. Werdelin assumed the role of Interim Associate Vice President of Communications, Marketing, and PR in early 2020 and led the College’s communication through the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Werdelin’s calm, thoughtful messaging and advice to the College’s President were invaluable in ensuring that the students, faculty, and staff of ATC stayed informed and connected to crucial resources. Additionally, Werdelin helped to provide composure and confidence during what was otherwise a stressful time.

“Atlanta Technical College is fortunate to have Ms. Werdelin guiding our communications. Her dedication and hard work have helped to improve the brand position of the College,” Dr. Victoria Seals said, Atlanta Technical College President.

Social injustice events bubbled to the surface in 2020 and created what they have termed a “twin pandemic” for ATC and America. Ms. Werdelin helped to create and implement the ATC Family Connection – a virtual town hall platform that provided a safe space for students, faculty, and staff to remain informed and, more importantly, to discuss the emotions, struggles, and possible solutions to navigate those trying times.

This innovative resource continues to prevail, as the challenges of racism and inequity continue to persist. Ms. Werdelin’s leadership and demonstrated effectiveness in promoting Atlanta Tech’s preparation of a workforce of students and graduates in “pandemic-proof careers” led to her promotion.

Dr. Katrina Hunter (Photo courtesy: Atlanta Technical College

Dr. Katrina Hunter joined the ATC team in 2019 as the Executive Director of the Center for Workforce Innovation (CWI), an innovative partnership with the City of Atlanta and the Atlanta Committee for Progress. The CWI is ATC’s workforce solution for students and employers in Metro Atlanta and the surrounding region. Led by Dr. Hunter, the initiative’s pilot focused on the skilled trades, avionics, and I.T. industries, and expanded in its second year to include film and entertainment, logistics, and supply chain management.

The CWI model engages industry partners to review and enhance the College’s curriculum, aligning the training with specific competencies needed by employers. The innovative student service model now supports all ATC students, across all programs, and ensures their readiness for careers leading to economic mobility, while providing the necessary workforce pipeline to attract and retain companies.

“Dr. Hunter embraced the vision for the CWI and provided effective leadership for full implementation and expansion,” Seals said. As we scaled the CWI model to all our program offerings, Dr. Hunter has demonstrated capable leadership in mapping and guiding the student journey at ATC.”