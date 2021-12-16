(CNN) — The Board of Education for Atlanta Public Schools (APS) is taking steps to promote gun safety in homes. Less than a week after four students were shot and killed and seven additional people were injured in a high school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, the Atlanta Board of Education voted and passed a resolution to promote safe and responsible storage of firearms.

APS will collaborate with non-profits, health agencies and local law enforcement agencies to promote secure gun storage of firearms in homes, which research has shown can reduce the risk of unintentional firearm injuries among children and teens by as much as 85 percent when firearms are secured, the resolution said.

Before the vote was taken, Board Chairman Jason F. Esteves said the resolution would be a “commitment by APS to work with community members and partners” to inform our community about the safe storage of guns,” as he went on to explain how many of the guns used to commit crimes were stolen from vehicles at homes where they were not secured.

“One of the simplest and most effective ways to get guns off the streets, to prevent suicides amongst youth, and to prevent school shootings is by having parents and family members store their guns securely and promote responsible gun ownership,” said Esteves during the meeting on Monday.

In a statement to CNN, Esteves said the board felt it was important to adopt a resolution that promotes safe and responsible storage of firearms.

“Since the pandemic started, we have seen an increase in incidents involving guns and children, both nationally and in Atlanta. The APS Board of Education wanted to do our part to help reduce the number of incidents by reminding parents and community members of the importance of safely storing weapons. We hope that this will turn into an annual campaign encouraging our stakeholders to practice responsible gun ownership,” he said.

“School districts across the country must take action to promote secure storage, as Atlanta did tonight, as they ask — how can we prevent school shootings from happening here,” said Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, in a news release from advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety, after the vote.

The nine-member board voted unanimously to pass the resolution.