Trae Young gets off the mat and scores 32 points and dishes out nine assists as the Atlanta Hawks win 130-122 in Game Three of the NBA’s Eastern Conference First Round series.

During the post game press conferences, Quin Snyder said he was happy that the shots went in. Young said after the loss of his grandfather, he’s watching him from on high. While Dejounte Murray told the media the team hasn’t accomplished anything yet.

Game Four of the first round series is Sunday night at 7:00 PM.