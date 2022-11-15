Witherite Law Group will host a series of events, including its annual Turkey Giveaway, on Nov. 16 and 17, where the firm will hand out 2,000 turkeys and $20,000 worth of groceries to needy families in preparation for the Thanksgiving season.

The giveaway is one of the largest of its kind across the metro Atlanta area.

The law firm will partner with local radio station V-103 The People’s Station, 1-800-TruckWreck and New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, who will host the turkey giveaway on Nov. 17.

New Birth Missionary Baptist, located in Lithonia, will host the giveaway from 6-10 a.m., or until supplies last. According to a press release from Witherite Law Group , packages will include a turkey, fresh fruits, vegetables, shelf-stable food and other “essential items”, with each box weighing up to 20 pounds. The press release also states that residents will be handed Thanksgiving boxes on a first come, first serve basis. Registering for the event beforehand is not required.

“The COVID-19 pandemic marked both a global health and financial crisis that has exponentially increased food insecurities across the nation, that has since been compounded by rising food prices and inflation,” said Jamal Harrison Bryant, senior pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. “We are thrilled to again partner with Witherite Law Group and V-103 as they have graciously and generously expanded their support to give even more families something to truly be thankful for this holiday season.”

The $20,000 grocery giveaway will occur the day before at two Wayfield Foods locations in metro Atlanta: from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Lithonia store and from 2-4 p.m. at the store in Jonesboro. Additionally, Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck will give away two $100 grocery gift cards at the Wayfield Foods locations.

“The past two years have been challenging for our community. People are having a hard time meeting their basic needs, including providing food for their families – even food banks are struggling to meet the growing demand,” said Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck founder Amy Witherite. “This holiday season, we want to ease some of the financial strain so that people can enjoy each other without worrying about how to feed their families.”