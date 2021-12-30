CONCERTS

Avery*Sunshine – Dec. 28-30, 9:30 & 8 p.m. City Winery Atlanta, Ponce City Market



Raheem Devaughn, Jan. 1-2. City Winery Atlanta, Ponce City Market.



Shen Yun – Chinese performing arts. Jan. 7 – 8. Atlanta Symphony Hall, Midtown Atlanta; Jan. 11-15, Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.



Conya Doss – Jan. 14. 8 p.m. City Winery Atlanta, Ponce City Market. Atlanta



Trevor Noah, Jan. 14, 8 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta.



Jazz Brunch: MLK Celebration featuring the PR Experience – Jan. 16, noon. City Winery Atlanta, Ponce City Market, Atlanta.



Tinsley Ellis Album Release Party – Jan. 21, 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. City Winery Atlanta, Ponce City Market, Atlanta.



Judy Collins. Jan. 26. 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. City Winery, 650 North Ave. NE. Ponce City Market. 404-9463791, citywinery.com/atlanta



Sonny Emory Soul Ascension Album Release Party – Feb. 5, 8 p.m. City Winery Atlanta, Ponce City Market, Atlanta.



Andrea Bocelli.Feb. 10. 8 p.m. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive. Atlanta. Statefarmarena.com



Peabo Bryson. Feb. 17, 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.City Winery, 650 North Ave. Atlanta Ponce City Market. 404-9463791, citywinery.com/atlanta



New Edition, Charlie Wilson, Jodeci. Feb. 20, 7 p.m. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. statefarmarena.com



Eagles – March 4, 2022, 8 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta



Celtic Woman, March 15, 7:30 p.m. Fox Theater, Atlanta. Mike Epps – March 26, 8 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta



Bad Bunny – March 27, 7 p.m. State Farm Arena. Atlanta



Jack White – April 26-28. 7 p.m. Tabernacle. Atlanta



BareNaked Ladies – June 4, 7 p.m. Chastain Amphitheatre. Atlanta



Coldplay – June 11, 7 p.m. Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta.



Steely Dan/Steve Winwood – June 14, 7:30 p.m. Chastain Amphitheatre. Atlanta



David Gray – Aug. 10, 8 p.m. Chastain Amphitheatre. Atlanta



Keith Urban – Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta



THEATER

“Intimate Apparel” is being postponed to March 22. Actor’s Playhouse. 887 West Marietta St., Atlanta 30318.

“Raisin” . February 8 – March 13. True Colors Theatre. Truecolorstheatre.org. 404-532-1901 ext. 201.

FESTIVALS

Mandela Market Days Festival – Saturday, Dec. 18, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. 441 Martin Luther King Jr Dr., Atlanta, 30314, (770) 906-7015.



Comedy Laugh Fest – Sunday, Jan. 2, 7:30 p.m. Cedric Entertainer, Nephew Tommy, D.L. Hughley, Eddie Griffin, Earthquake. State Farm Arena. Atlanta.



Shaky Knees Music Festival – April 29 – May 1. Green Day, Billy Idol, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Spoon, Nine Inch Nails, Death Cab for Cutie and many more. Central Park, Atlanta.



EXHIBITIONS

“IllumiNights at the Zoo: A Chinese Lantern Festival. Through Jan. 16. 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. Zooatlanta.org. 404-624-5600.



“One Day Soon Come” photography exhibit by Tokie Rome-Taylor, now – Dec. 31, 2021. Wren’s Nest, 1050 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd. Atlanta.



“Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” – Through Jan. 4,daily except Tuesdays, 10 a.m.- 10 p.m. Pratt-Pullman Yard, Building No. 1 Rogers Street, Atlanta. vangoghexpo.com/atlanta.



“Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe”. Through Jan. 9. First major exhibition of this folk artist’s work in 20 years. High Museum of Art. High.org.



“Picturing The South”. Through Feb. 9. To mark the twenty-fifth anniversary of Picturing the South, the High will mount a major exhibition that brings together all the commissions for the first time. Taken as a whole, the photographs amount to a complex and layered archive of the region that addresses broad themes, from the legacy of slavery and racial justice to the social implications of the evolving landscape and the distinct and diverse character of the region’s people. High Museum of Art. High.org



“The Welcome Blanket Project”, Through Jan. 16, noon to 7 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays. MODA, 1315 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. Museumofdesign.org. 404-979-6455.