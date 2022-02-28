Prior to Saturday’s Atlanta Hawks game, the Hawks announced Bem Joiner, co-founder of ‘Atlanta Influences Everything’, as the 10th recipient of the ‘Forever 404 Honors presented by Sharecare.’ Throughout this season, the Hawks, who are playing during 12 ‘Forever 404’ nights, and Sharecare, the team’s official jersey patch partner, are recognizing 12 local community members who are committed to serving Atlanta and embody a unique combination of cause, culture and community. On these ‘Forever 404’ nights, the Hawks will wear their 2021-22 NIKE NBA City Edition uniforms and play on the corresponding court at State Farm Arena.

Bem Joiner was born and raised in Atlanta and has a pure passion for its people and its progress. As a culture curator and co-founder of ‘Atlanta Influences Everything’, a civic-minded creative consultancy and brand, Joiner has managed and consulted a variety of lifestyle brands and designed meaningful programs for countless clients. He has also booked “early-adopter” shows for well-known musicians/artists.

“I am truly humbled and graciously honored to be one of the twelve amazing Forever 404 awardees,” said Bem Joiner. “The ‘why’ of what I do is centered around uplifting the work of those that have won this award along with the many others who go above and beyond to help our city actually influence everything on ALL levels. What makes this even more of a full-circle moment is being honored on ‘HBCU Night presented by Chase’ as I am a proud graduate of Jackson State University.”

Additionally, Joiner is one of the founders of CreativeCall.org, which is a community service effort and collaboration between Atlanta and Stockholm creatives. The Atlanta native also previously served as the community engagement coordinator for the Center for Civic Innovation in South Downtown Atlanta. Currently, Joiner is on the boards of four non-profits: The Grove Park Foundation, The Harvard Diversity Project, The Wren’s Nest and the Atlanta Film Society.

To honor Bem Joiner’s continued impact in the Atlanta community, Sharecare will donate $1,000 to Hey! (Helping Empower Youth) which is an organization focused on assisting the Water Boys in gaining the skills needed to excel in the “Gig ” Economy era of business. In addition to receiving a donation to their organization of choice, each ‘Forever 404’ honoree also receives four tickets to a Hawks game and a custom-framed Hawks 2021-22 NIKE NBA City Edition jersey.

“Efforts like those led by our ‘Forever 404’ honorees are what make us proud of the legacy and future of Georgia,” said Dawn Whaley, president and chief marketing officer of Sharecare. “These incredible leaders exemplify Sharecare’s mantra that we are ‘all together better,’ and with their fierce dedication to sharing care with those in our communities, they not only forge a brighter future for Georgia, but also inspire us all in this important pursuit.”

In 2017, the Hawks and Sharecare began a multiyear partnership, united by a shared vision for improving health and well-being across Georgia communities. Known as the Sharecare Movement, the collaboration between the Hawks and Sharecare continues to rally people and organizations statewide around community well-being, including social and philanthropic efforts to advance it for all in Georgia.

Learn more about the Hawks’ Forever 404 Honorees by visiting: Hawks.com/Forever.