Greg Beadles will serve as the Atlanta Falcons president beginning this year, according to a Jan. 9 press release from the football team’s parent company, Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE).

Beadles is one of five AMBSE leaders announced to assume a new role within the company, joining Steve Cannon, Rich McKay, Tim Zulawski and Dietmar Exler in the executive leadership shift.

“The institutional knowledge, expertise and integrity Greg brings to the table is nearly impossible to replicate and that has made him so valuable to the organization and to me for multiple decades,” said AMBSE’s namesake, Arthur Blank, in the press release. “The credibility he has across our organization; with the NFL; and front office executives around the league is immeasurable and positions him very well to take on this new and very important role with the Atlanta Falcons. He has my complete confidence and trust.”

Over the past 28 years, Beadles has worked for AMBSE and the Falcons in multiple capacities, joining the company after earning a bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University and a master’s from Georgia State. The incoming president also played a critical role in several AMBSE business pursuits over the course of his tenure, including the development of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the acquisition of the MLS team that would eventually become Atlanta United.

According to the press release, Beadles, as president, will assume oversight of the Falcons franchise’s business ventures, which include financial operations, human resources, marketing and communications. Beadles will also have a say in the NFL team’s retail and sales decisions, among others.

Beadles said that the Falcons largely impacted his life and upbringing, and that he is excited to continue working with AMBSE in this new capacity.

“I grew up wearing Steve Bartkowski’s jersey and red helmet in my backyard as a child growing up in Georgia, so my love for the Falcons is part of who I am,” Beadles said in the press release. “Having been part of the staff for the past 28 years and with Arthur through his entire ownership, I’ve seen the passion of our fans and importance of the franchise to this city and state firsthand. I’m excited to help carry on Arthur’s mission to deliver a championship-caliber team, an organization our community is very proud of on and off the field, as well as a sustainable business that has the necessary resources to compete at the highest level and continue positively impacting the community in a number of ways.”

The press release did not provide a start date for any of AMB Sports and Entertainment’s recent promotes.

The Falcons finished the 2022 season with a record of 7-10 and will have the eighth overall selection in the 2023 National Football League draft in April. The last time the Falcons drafted in this spot they selected second-year tight end Kyle Pitts.