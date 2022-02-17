Bank of America today announced a $250,000 donation, the equivalent of approximately 1 million meals, to Atlanta Community Food Bank to address food insecurity in the region. An estimated 38 million people were food insecure in the United States in 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. As the pandemic continues, hunger relief organizations in Atlanta and across the country are facing ongoing challenges such as increased demand for their services and rising food prices.

Bank of America is supporting its employees’ health and safety while addressing one of the local communities’ most critical needs. Earlier this year, the company announced it would make a $100 donation to local hunger relief organizations and food banks for each employee in Atlanta who received a COVID-19 booster shot or vaccine and notified the bank before the end of January. The company made an additional contribution to address the increased need experienced by hunger relief organizations across the country. Since the onset of the pandemic, Bank of America has provided $375,000 in funding to Atlanta Community Food Bank in support of local hunger relief efforts.

Atlanta Mayor Andre’ Dickens joined Bank of America volunteers for a tour of the food bank and an inside look at the important work the organization is doing. “As we hopefully move closer to the end of the pandemic, we know that food insecurity remains, and the Atlanta Community Food Bank and corporate partners like Bank of America are working to fill this void,” said Mayor Dickens.

Atlanta Community Food Bank works with more than 700 nonprofit partners to distribute meals in 29 counties of metro Atlanta and north Georgia. In 2021, the food bank distributed more than 96 million meals to people in need and at the height of the pandemic, distributed nearly 60% more food than prior. While the need for food assistance has declined, food distribution is 30% higher than pre-pandemic, indicating many families continue to struggle. For every $1 donated, the organization can provide up to four meals to the community. With help from the bank’s donation, Atlanta Community Food Bank is providing 1 million meals to individuals and families throughout the metro area. The bank has been a longtime partner of Atlanta Community Food Bank for 23 years, contributing more than $1.1 million and 23,000 hours of volunteer time.

“Bank of America has been a steadfast partner of Atlanta community Food Bank for over 23 years,” said Kyle Waide, president and CEO of Atlanta Community Food Bank. “With direct donations, employee matching, and thousands of hours of volunteer time by their associates, Bank of America has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to helping us solve hunger. We are grateful for their continued partnership and for this contribution, which will help provide much needed food assistance to our struggling neighbors.”

Nationally, the bank has committed $10.6 million dollars to food banks and hunger relief organizations through this effort. Since 2015, Bank of America has donated nearly $150 million toward hunger relief efforts.

“As the pandemic continues to impact Atlanta, food banks and hunger relief organizations are experiencing increased demand and higher costs to meet the needs of individuals and families,” said Al McRae, President, Bank of America Atlanta. “Our commitment to help strengthen the communities we live in and serve is unwavering, which is why we are investing in the health, safety and wellbeing of our teammates while also providing funds to help local organizations support our neighbors and fight food insecurity.”

Bank of America committed to donating a minimum of $25,000 in each of the company’s 93 markets to local nonprofit partners as part its vaccine booster effort. Because vaccination boosters and reporting are voluntary and additional company contributions are reflected in the final amount, actual donation amounts differ from the number of boosters reported by bank employees.

The company has encouraged staff to get COVID-19 vaccinations since summer 2021 and has offered incentives such as paid time-off and $500 credits towards health benefit premiums. In partnership with local nonprofits, Bank of America has also distributed more than 38 million masks, 41,000 cases of hand sanitizer and 11 million gloves in local communities as part of its ongoing efforts to address health-related disparities accelerated by the pandemic.