With the MLB All-Star Break on the horizon, the Atlanta Braves are rounding into form. Catcher Travis d’Arnaud smacked two home runs which traveled a combined 907 feet and drove in four runs and the home team did not look back as they ran away from the Colorado Rockies by an 8-1 score in front of a sold out crowd at Truist Park.

The Braves bashed three home Friday evening, including left fielder Eddie Rosario’s blast in the fourth inning, which put Atlanta on easy street.

After inexplicably dropping two out of three games against the Oakland A’s, the Braves have won eleven out of their last thirteen games. Moreover, the Braves currently lead the Majors with 118 home runs this season. Those wins have come on the back of three rookie starters in the month of June.

“I think it goes to show how great of a coaching staff we have to keep these kids calm and keep things as simple as possible,” said d’Arnaud, who hit his 100th homer of his career Friday night. “And Murphy does a tremendous job and making sure they stay calm as well. Yeah, I think it comes from the top with the coaches just making sure everybody’s just cruising along, not getting too high, not getting too low and trying to keep it simple.”

During the game, Ronald Acuña Jr. stole his thirtieth base of the season. He is the first player to steal that many bases while hitting fifteen or more home runs through a team’s first seventy games of the season.

“I feel very proud and happy,” Acuña Jr. said through an interpreter. “Obviously last year with the injury I don’t think I was able to play to the ability and capacity that I am capable of. Hopefully I can just stay healthy and continue to just sort of play the way I had been playing and keep showcasing my talents.”

In the midst of the offensive fireworks, starting pitcher Jared Schuster picked up the victory, his fourth of the season. He pitched 5⅔ innings, giving up only one earned run.

“The slider continues to improve and you know it was good,” said Braves manager Brian Snitker. “Just think he got a little tired there in the end and but you know, he got us in the sixth inning again, which is really nice.”

As Schuster improves, the Braves will continue to keep rising despite the injuries to their starting pitching.

Bryce Elder will take the ball for the Braves Saturday afternoon at 4:10 PM.