The Atlanta Braves have partnered with the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) to host the third annual GHSA 6A and 7A Baseball State Championships at Truist Park. Designed to showcase baseball talent in the Southeast, the championships are an extension of the organization’s efforts to foster the next generation of young baseball talent. The championships will take place on Thursday, May 19 through Friday, May 20 with additional games to be played on Saturday, May 21, if needed. The 2022 6A and 7A series will be held as best-of-three doubleheaders.

Tickets are $15 and will be available for purchase online at https://gofan.co/app/school/GHSA. If fans are looking to purchase a Champions Suite, interested parties can contact Douglass Licitra at Douglass.Licitra@Braves.com for more information. Parking for the championship games is free in the Red Deck for four hours.

For more information on the games as well as the GHSA partnership, please visit www.ghsa.net.

The schedule of games are listed below.

WHEN:

Thursday, May 19

· 6A – Pope High School vs Allatoona High School: First Pitch 5 p.m. with Game 2 set to start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Friday, May 20:

· 6A – Pope High School vs Allatoona High School: First Pitch 12 p.m. (If needed)

· 7A – Woodstock High School vs Etowah High School: First Pitch 5 p.m. with Game 2 set to start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Saturday, May 21:

· 7A – Woodstock High School vs Etowah High School: First Pitch 7 p.m. (If needed)