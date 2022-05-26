Top 50 high school baseball players from Native American communities across the country will participate in pro-style workout and showcase game

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves and 7G Foundation will host the first ever Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase at Truist Park, July 16-17, 2022. The top 50 high school baseball players of Native American descent from around the country will participate in a pro-style workout on Saturday, July 16 and a showcase game on Sunday, July 17.

The Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase will highlight Native American high school baseball players who aspire to play the game at the next level. Scouts from the Atlanta Braves, University of Tennessee, Georgia State University, Savannah State University, South Georgia State College, Mercer University, and Emory University will be in attendance.

“We greatly value our longstanding partnerships in the Native American community and are constantly looking for new and impactful ways to support them,” said Derek Schiller, Atlanta Braves President and CEO. “This first Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase will help create access and exposure for Native American student athletes as they work to build their baseball careers in college and Major League Baseball. We are looking forward to welcoming these tremendous athletes and providing not only the Major League setting, but also the tools and support they need to succeed.”

There will be two teams for the showcase game on Sunday, each with a 25-man roster. Each roster will include at least ten pitchers and two dedicated catchers. Major League Baseball former players Marquis Grissom, Johnny Estrada, Marvin Freeman, and Lou Collier will coach the teams.

“It’s an honor to work with the Braves as they recognize the unique talents that Native youth bring to the game. 7G has worked hard to address the challenges facing Indian Country. This partnership with the Atlanta Braves will help continue our mission of taking our Native youth to the next level,” said Bennae Calac, Founder and Executive Director, 7G Foundation.

The pro-style workout on Saturday, July 16 will be executed by Marquis Grissom Baseball Association and will focus on defensive work, fielding, throwing, and catcher pop times. Four to six players will be selected during Saturday’s batting practice to participate in a Home Run Derby that afternoon following the workout. Rapsodo Hitting and Pitching units will be available to provide pro-level data and analytics to help players improve their game.

Native youth can register to play in the Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase at www.7gfoundation.com/nativeshowcase. Applications are open through June 17, 2022.