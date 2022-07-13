The Atlanta Braves and 7G Foundation will host the first ever Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase at Truist Park, July 16-17, 2022. A pro-style workout will be held on Saturday, July 16, and a showcase game will be on Sunday, July 17.

The top 50 high school baseball players of Native American descent will participate, representing over 35 tribal affiliations from 13 states around the country including Mississippi, California, Oklahoma, and Canada.

“We are honored to be hosting the first Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase alongside 7G Foundation this weekend,” said Derek Schiller, President and CEO, Atlanta Braves. “The reach of this event will extend beyond Braves Country as we welcome the top Native American student-athletes from across North America to hone and highlight their skills with Major League alumni and college and Major League scouts. Created to provide a unique and unforgettable opportunity for these athletes, this event is another example of our longstanding commitment to our Native American partners and friends.”

“7G greatly appreciates our partnership with the Atlanta Braves on the Native All-Star Showcase. This is another opportunity to recognize young athletes throughout Indian Country and help them reach the next level,” said Bennae Calac, President and Founder, 7G Foundation.

The Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase will highlight Native American high school baseball players who aspire to play the game at the next level. Scouts from the Atlanta Braves, University of Tennessee, Georgia State University, Savannah State University, South Georgia State College, Mercer University, and Emory University will be in attendance. Major League Baseball former players Marquis Grissom, Johnny Estrada, Marvin Freeman, and Lou Collier will coach the teams.

The full roster of participating student-athletes includes: