The Atlanta Braves and 7G Foundation will host the first ever Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase at Truist Park, July 16-17, 2022. A pro-style workout will be held on Saturday, July 16, and a showcase game will be on Sunday, July 17. 

The top 50 high school baseball players of Native American descent will participate, representing over 35 tribal affiliations from 13 states around the country including Mississippi, California, Oklahoma, and Canada.

“We are honored to be hosting the first Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase alongside 7G Foundation this weekend,” said Derek Schiller, President and CEO, Atlanta Braves. “The reach of this event will extend beyond Braves Country as we welcome the top Native American student-athletes from across North America to hone and highlight their skills with Major League alumni and college and Major League scouts. Created to provide a unique and unforgettable opportunity for these athletes, this event is another example of our longstanding commitment to our Native American partners and friends.”

“7G greatly appreciates our partnership with the Atlanta Braves on the Native All-Star Showcase. This is another opportunity to recognize young athletes throughout Indian Country and help them reach the next level,” said Bennae Calac, President and Founder, 7G Foundation.

The Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase will highlight Native American high school baseball players who aspire to play the game at the next level. Scouts from the Atlanta Braves, University of Tennessee, Georgia State University, Savannah State University, South Georgia State College, Mercer University, and Emory University will be in attendance. Major League Baseball former players Marquis Grissom, Johnny Estrada, Marvin Freeman, and Lou Collier will coach the teams.

The full roster of participating student-athletes includes:

First NameSchoolTribal AffiliationState
Kethan AndersonChoctaw Central High SchoolMississippi Band of Choctaw IndiansMississippi
Madaxon AunkoCollinsville High SchoolChoctaw/KiowaOklahoma
Nate BaileyLa Conner high schoolSwinomish/MHAWashington
Hayden BarnettSequoyah-Tahlequah HSCherokeeOklahoma
Dominic BellNewton Country High SchoolMississippi Band of Choctaw IndiansMississippi
George BruetteMenominee Indian highThree Affiliated TribesWisconsin
Jay (Max) BushyheadMannford High SchoolCherokeeOklahoma
Jacob ChavisPurnell Swett HSLumbeeNorth Carolina
Laliwa DelgadoBay Port High SchoolOneida NationWisconsin
Touron DickWinslow High SchoolNavajoArizona
Bryce DixonMenominee Indian High SchoolMenomineeWisconsin
Tyresse EagletailMany Horses HighschoolCalgary Alberta Canada Tsuu Tina NationCalgary Alberta Canada
William EagletonGreat Oak HSPala Band of Mission IndiansCalifornia
Cameron FarmerRiverside Indian schoolChoctawMississippi
Malachi GalesFairmont HSLumbeeNorth Carolina
Braeden GrantTurtle Mtn HSTurtle Mountain Band of ChippewaNorth Dakota
Evan GrantTurtle Mtn HSTurtle Mountain Band of ChippewaNorth Dakota
Lyndon GreengrassBlack River Falls High SchoolHo-Chunk NationWisconsin
Kashton GrishamChoctaw Central High SchoolMississippi Band of Choctaw IndiansMississippi
Haedyn HaasRed Cloud High SchoolThree Affiliated TribesSouth Dakota
Donovyn HeadswiftHellgate HighschoolNorthern Cheyenne/ LakotaMontana
Daxton HembreeWestville High SchoolCherokeeOklahoma
Corben HouseDunseith Public SchoolOneidaNorth Dakota
Andre’as JimChoctaw Central HighschoolMississippi Band of Choctaw IndiansMississippi
Mason JohnstonBerwick high schoolPoarch Creek IndiansAlabama
Justin JoseBasic AcademyTorres Martinez Desert CauhillaNevada
Elijah JuanicoWest Mesa High SchoolAcoma/Jemez/Santa Ana PueblosNew Mexico
Bryson KelleyDrumright high schoolCherokeeOklahoma
Manuel La Chappa IIIRamona High SchoolMesa Grande Band of Mission IndiansCalifornia
Gage LewisChoctaw central high schoolMississippi band of Choctaw indiansMississippi
Gabriel LomayestewaSanta Fe High SchoolCochiti Pueblo/ HopiNew Mexico
Louis MonetteTurtle Mtn HSTurtle Mountain Band of ChippewaNorth Dakota
Raymond MotasRancho Bernardo High SchoolMesa GrandeCalifornia
Teyton NickeyChoctaw central high schoolChoctaw Band of IndiansMississippi
Evin PadillaEL Captain HSBaronaCalifornia
Jaylin PadillaEl Captain High SchoolBaronaCalifornia
Twine PalmerKiowa High schoolChoctawOklahoma
Bitiste PepionCherokee central schoolsEastern Band of Cherokee IndiansNorth Carolina
Baia-Ku RedHawkLower Lake High SchoolElemCalifornia
Cavan ReedCherokee High SchoolEastern Band of Cherokee IndiansNorth Carolina
Davonte RossLakota Tech High SchoolOglala Lakota/Flandreau Santee/Oglala SiouxSouth Dakota
Caden RoyerHighland High SchoolMuskogee CreekArizona
Zylen Silas-AntoneSherman Indian High SchoolAk-ChinArizona
Braylon SmithChoctaw Central High SchoolMississippi Band of Choctaw IndiansMississippi
Jaggar SmithBroken Bow High SchoolChoctaw Nation of OklahomaOklahoma
Logan SmithRattan HSChoctawOklahoma
Kyle SuinaSanta Fe Indian SchoolCochiti PuebloNew Mexico
Dante TurgeonBenjamin Franklin High SchoolSioux (Rosebud)Arizona
Vincent WalkerEl Reno HSSeminole Nation of OKOklahoma