The Atlanta Braves and 7G Foundation will host the first ever Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase at Truist Park, July 16-17, 2022. A pro-style workout will be held on Saturday, July 16, and a showcase game will be on Sunday, July 17.
The top 50 high school baseball players of Native American descent will participate, representing over 35 tribal affiliations from 13 states around the country including Mississippi, California, Oklahoma, and Canada.
“We are honored to be hosting the first Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase alongside 7G Foundation this weekend,” said Derek Schiller, President and CEO, Atlanta Braves. “The reach of this event will extend beyond Braves Country as we welcome the top Native American student-athletes from across North America to hone and highlight their skills with Major League alumni and college and Major League scouts. Created to provide a unique and unforgettable opportunity for these athletes, this event is another example of our longstanding commitment to our Native American partners and friends.”
“7G greatly appreciates our partnership with the Atlanta Braves on the Native All-Star Showcase. This is another opportunity to recognize young athletes throughout Indian Country and help them reach the next level,” said Bennae Calac, President and Founder, 7G Foundation.
The Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase will highlight Native American high school baseball players who aspire to play the game at the next level. Scouts from the Atlanta Braves, University of Tennessee, Georgia State University, Savannah State University, South Georgia State College, Mercer University, and Emory University will be in attendance. Major League Baseball former players Marquis Grissom, Johnny Estrada, Marvin Freeman, and Lou Collier will coach the teams.
The full roster of participating student-athletes includes:
|First Name
|School
|Tribal Affiliation
|State
|Kethan Anderson
|Choctaw Central High School
|Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians
|Mississippi
|Madaxon Aunko
|Collinsville High School
|Choctaw/Kiowa
|Oklahoma
|Nate Bailey
|La Conner high school
|Swinomish/MHA
|Washington
|Hayden Barnett
|Sequoyah-Tahlequah HS
|Cherokee
|Oklahoma
|Dominic Bell
|Newton Country High School
|Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians
|Mississippi
|George Bruette
|Menominee Indian high
|Three Affiliated Tribes
|Wisconsin
|Jay (Max) Bushyhead
|Mannford High School
|Cherokee
|Oklahoma
|Jacob Chavis
|Purnell Swett HS
|Lumbee
|North Carolina
|Laliwa Delgado
|Bay Port High School
|Oneida Nation
|Wisconsin
|Touron Dick
|Winslow High School
|Navajo
|Arizona
|Bryce Dixon
|Menominee Indian High School
|Menominee
|Wisconsin
|Tyresse Eagletail
|Many Horses Highschool
|Calgary Alberta Canada Tsuu Tina Nation
|Calgary Alberta Canada
|William Eagleton
|Great Oak HS
|Pala Band of Mission Indians
|California
|Cameron Farmer
|Riverside Indian school
|Choctaw
|Mississippi
|Malachi Gales
|Fairmont HS
|Lumbee
|North Carolina
|Braeden Grant
|Turtle Mtn HS
|Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa
|North Dakota
|Evan Grant
|Turtle Mtn HS
|Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa
|North Dakota
|Lyndon Greengrass
|Black River Falls High School
|Ho-Chunk Nation
|Wisconsin
|Kashton Grisham
|Choctaw Central High School
|Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians
|Mississippi
|Haedyn Haas
|Red Cloud High School
|Three Affiliated Tribes
|South Dakota
|Donovyn Headswift
|Hellgate Highschool
|Northern Cheyenne/ Lakota
|Montana
|Daxton Hembree
|Westville High School
|Cherokee
|Oklahoma
|Corben House
|Dunseith Public School
|Oneida
|North Dakota
|Andre’as Jim
|Choctaw Central Highschool
|Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians
|Mississippi
|Mason Johnston
|Berwick high school
|Poarch Creek Indians
|Alabama
|Justin Jose
|Basic Academy
|Torres Martinez Desert Cauhilla
|Nevada
|Elijah Juanico
|West Mesa High School
|Acoma/Jemez/Santa Ana Pueblos
|New Mexico
|Bryson Kelley
|Drumright high school
|Cherokee
|Oklahoma
|Manuel La Chappa III
|Ramona High School
|Mesa Grande Band of Mission Indians
|California
|Gage Lewis
|Choctaw central high school
|Mississippi band of Choctaw indians
|Mississippi
|Gabriel Lomayestewa
|Santa Fe High School
|Cochiti Pueblo/ Hopi
|New Mexico
|Louis Monette
|Turtle Mtn HS
|Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa
|North Dakota
|Raymond Motas
|Rancho Bernardo High School
|Mesa Grande
|California
|Teyton Nickey
|Choctaw central high school
|Choctaw Band of Indians
|Mississippi
|Evin Padilla
|EL Captain HS
|Barona
|California
|Jaylin Padilla
|El Captain High School
|Barona
|California
|Twine Palmer
|Kiowa High school
|Choctaw
|Oklahoma
|Bitiste Pepion
|Cherokee central schools
|Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
|North Carolina
|Baia-Ku RedHawk
|Lower Lake High School
|Elem
|California
|Cavan Reed
|Cherokee High School
|Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
|North Carolina
|Davonte Ross
|Lakota Tech High School
|Oglala Lakota/Flandreau Santee/Oglala Sioux
|South Dakota
|Caden Royer
|Highland High School
|Muskogee Creek
|Arizona
|Zylen Silas-Antone
|Sherman Indian High School
|Ak-Chin
|Arizona
|Braylon Smith
|Choctaw Central High School
|Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians
|Mississippi
|Jaggar Smith
|Broken Bow High School
|Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|Logan Smith
|Rattan HS
|Choctaw
|Oklahoma
|Kyle Suina
|Santa Fe Indian School
|Cochiti Pueblo
|New Mexico
|Dante Turgeon
|Benjamin Franklin High School
|Sioux (Rosebud)
|Arizona
|Vincent Walker
|El Reno HS
|Seminole Nation of OK
|Oklahoma