ATLANTA — The Atlanta Board of Education has recommended Jessica Johnson to fill the At-Large Seat 9 vacancy.

Ms. Johnson is the founder and executive director of The Scholarship Academy, a national comprehensive scholarship preparatory program that teaches low-income, first-generation college students to navigate the maze of financial aid to fund their college education. She is a member of the Dell Scholars National Selection Committee and an Atlanta Business Chronicle “40 Under 40” Award winner (2021).

Ms. Johnson is a published author (The College Funding Toolkit: A Three-Step Scholarship Tutorial, 2011) and holds degrees from Howard University (B.A., Journalism-Public Relations) and American University (M.P.A., Public Administration-Nonprofit Management).

On January 9, the Board will convene for a Special Called Meeting at 11 a.m. to vote on the recommendation. Immediately following the Special Called Board Meeting, Ms. Johnson will be sworn into office.