Since Mellow Mushroom opened its doors in 1974, inclusivity has been a core value of its business. The stone-baked pizza maker accepts all people on a come as you are basis.

Mellow Mushroom merchandise reflects this “Come One. Come All.” sentiment and brand values. To celebrate Pride Month, The Yellow Room will introduce a collection of Pride apparel and accessories that includes t-shirts, sweatshirts, bandanas, headbands, caps, PopSockets, koozies, fanny packs, and stickers.

The colorful designs include Mellow Mushroom’s trademark Mel O. Mushroom mascot with rainbow colors and multiple concepts that all illustrate the “Come One. Come All. Mellow Love.” theme. Other products depict the brand’s core values of “Everyone Mellow, Everyone Welcome.” and “Mellow Pride.”

Pride festivals will be happening nationwide throughout the month of June (link to events). For those planning to enjoy the fun, the Yellow Room will offer a “Festival Kit” featuring a t-shirt, fanny pack, rainbow Mel sticker, bandana, and a koozie. Sales of the kits during Pride month will also contribute to the total contribution to HRC.

“Mellow Mushroom has been inclusive since its founding,” says Anne Mejia, Vice President of Brand Development for Mellow Mushroom. “Our Yellow Room team took this core brand value and our passion for creativity to design the Mellow Love collection for Pride Month.”