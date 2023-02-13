New York – During New York Fashion Week, Awet New York will debut its first ever Black-owned brand showcase at its 2,000-square-foot studio space at 269 Canal Street in SoHo.

A curated assortment of seven Black-owned firms from throughout New York will present their collections for a week, from February 9 to February 16. Awet New York, a high-end lifestyle brand is accompanied in their showroom by Atlanta based fashion brand Wearbrims.

Owned and operated by Archie Clay III and Tahj Crutch, Wearbrims has become one of Atlanta’s hottest fashion staples. After starting the company in 2016, Wearbrims has been at the top of luxury fashion lists. Wearbrims is founded on the principles of “family, faith, and confidence,” according to the founders. The brand has already attracted highly desirable shopping brands such as Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.

Speaking to Wearbrims participation in New York Fashion week Clay III said, “No words, just happiness and gratitude. This brand was founded on the pillars of faith, family, and confidence, and its purpose is to motivate and inspire others by sharing our story. It is crucial that we spread the message of hope and drive people to strive towards their fullest potential.”

Woldegebriel’s showroom will be available to any brands as a free private showroom. Wearbrims will be present in the showroom from February 10 from noon till 4 PM EST.