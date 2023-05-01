Ken Taunton, founder of the Black-owned temp agency, The Royster Group, was announced by Administrator Isabella Guzman last month as one of the 67 representatives making up the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 2023 State Small Business Persons of the Year.

The administration selects one or multiple business owners from each state, along with two entrepreneurs from Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, to represent their state or territory based on their economic achievements within their respective regions and industries.

Taunton, who also serves as president and CEO of the Atlanta-based staffing firm, will be recognized with the other selected small business owners at the Small Business Administration’s awards ceremony in Washington on April 30 and May 1.

“To say I’m elated would be an understatement,” Taunton said. “This award is a testament to our incredible Royster team, supportive partners, wise mentors and wonderful clients who contribute to our success. This honor would not be possible without their collective trust and support in our ability to connect top talent with top-tier employers.”

The Royster Group is an agency that partners with businesses in public, private and healthcare sectors in hiring compatible employers and leaders. Taunton founded the company in 2001, beginning as a solo venture and expanding to currently manage 80 employees. The firm has also expanded from earning $2 million annually in 2008 to over $20 million this year, according to Taunton’s biography on the SBA’s website. Though it’s headquartered in Atlanta, the Royster Group has developed a presence over the years in 20 U.S. states.

Administrator Guzman said each of this year’s award recipients represents the best of the small business owners in their states and territories, fostering the potential to serve as inspirations for American entrepreneurs of the future.

“Our 2023 State Small Business Persons of the Year have given their all to achieve their American dream – to own and build a strong, resilient business; create jobs; increase competition and innovation and power America’s historic economic recovery,” Guzman said in a press release announcing the winners. “These incredible entrepreneurs show the vibrancy and grit of our nation’s small businesses. From Main Street to manufacturing hubs and tech centers, they are powering our economy. We hope their stories inspire and motivate the next generation of entrepreneurs.”

The SBA’s awards ceremony will be held in coordination with National Small Business Week, which is observed each year during the first week of May. The two-day ceremony will take place prior to the organization’s two-day virtual summit, which will be held on May 2 and 3.

