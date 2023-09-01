Jewel Ellis, 22, performs regularly as a “flowerina,” which is described on her Instagram account as a mixture of ballet and entertainment for lux weddings and events. Photo by Kerri Phox/The Atlanta Voice

“Ballet is a universal language that transcends cultural boundaries, telling stories through movement that everyone can understand.” – Aesha Ash, American Ballerina, founder of the Swan Dream Project

Those words perfectly encapsulate what watching ballerina Jewel Ellis was like as she glided gracefully through the air on the west side beltline one sunny weekday morning. Ellis embodies the spirit of nature and the poise of a ballerina, a flower blossoming in the midst of an urban landscape.

Ellis, 22, performs regularly as a “flowerina,” which is described on her Instagram bio as a mixture of ballet and entertainment for lux weddings and events. She is dedicated to making weddings, in particular, part ballet recital, part mesmerizing spectacle in lieu of a traditional flower girl. Ellis’ journey as a ballerina began at the age of two. Her training began at Lilburn School of Ballet, where she first recognized that dance was not just a fleeting interest, but a lifelong commitment she was willing to make.

Ellis studied at a number of ballet schools, including at the Lilburn School of Ballet. Along with her work as a flowerina, she now teaches dancers in Atlanta. Photo by Kerri Phox/The Atlanta Voice

Her aspirations led her to immerse herself in the world of professional dance. Summers were filled with intensive programs, including with the renowned Joffrey Ballet School in New York City and with the Miami Ballet School. Her dedication and talent led her to become a senior company member at Lilburn School of Ballet, her home studio, securing leading roles in multiple productions. However, even as her career soared, a complicated relationship with dance emerged.

The classical ballet world, she realized, was predominantly white-dominated, a legacy spanning centuries. It was this realization that brought forth an unexpected battle with body image. Taking part in minimal exercise and a diet composed of greasy burgers and french fries. I’ll have one good meal a deal, I’m not really having breakfast. Later on I’ll eat Wendy’s, Moes, Chipotle,” Ellis said.

The pressure to conform to traditional norms and expectations began to weigh heavily. The comments about her muscular legs and the scrutiny of her weight for role assignments took a toll on her spirit. “People think I am going to be a lot smaller than I actually am. When I was younger, I was ballet weight, now that I am older, I am a regular weight,” said Ellis. “There is a difference between ballet weight and regular weight.”

The benefits of the flowerina performances suit Ellis (above) just fine. “As a Flowerina it’s rigorous, but also I’m not with a dance schedule,” she explained. “I don’t dance with a company, I don’t have class each day.” Photo by Kerri Phox/The Atlanta Voice

After grappling with this internal conflict and seeking guidance from her mother, Rosalind Ellis, she made a pivotal decision. At 17, she made the decision to depart from home, a move that propelled her toward alternative paths within her craft. This decision marked the beginning of a transformative period that would see her venture into teaching ballet, modeling and something totally new.

The flowerina concept emerged from an unexpected Instagram message. Curiosity sparked when she received the message inquiring about her presence at weddings. Initially uncertain, she hesitated before taking the leap, completing her first wedding in the summer of 2019 at The Biltmore Ballroom in Atlanta. Little did she know that this step would ignite a burgeoning venture. her business journey soared beyond expectations. and now with over 350 flowerina performances in just four years. Ellis’s journey has evolved beyond the confines of the stage. The benefits of the flowerina performances suit Ellis just fine. “As a Flowerina it’s rigorous, but also I’m not with a dance schedule,” she explained. “I don’t dance with a company, I don’t have class each day.”

Ellis is a business woman in the image of her mother, a real-estate agent in Atlanta. She currently mentors two dancers and is holding public auditions in hopes of finding five new dancers to add to her staff due to the demanding workload and the physical toll that being a flowerina has on her body.

Jewel Ellis, 22, has been dancing her entire life.

Photo by Kerri Phox/The Atlanta Voice

She took a moment to reveal her left big toe which had turned completely black due to the strain put upon it. A ballerina may spend a large majority of their career en pointe, which is balancing on the toes. The classic pose is one that many have seen, but few understand what it takes to accomplish year after year, performance after performance.

“I didn’t think I’d be dancing at the age of 22. Normally at 17 you are recruited into a dance company, so sometimes I feel behind the ball,” Ellis said, who refers to herself as an “old dancer.”

A graduate of Kennesaw State University, the former Public Health Education major also minored in Dance and is currently the teacher of two ballet programs in Atlanta.

Ellis has carved a space for herself as an educator, delivering pre-ballet lessons at Studios Brookhaven and a class at Wieuca Road Baptist Church titled, “Ballerina R Jewels Dance Program”, a 50-minute session that covers technique, creative movement, flexibility and emotional expression. Simultaneously, her ballet-focused Instagram account became a platform for her self-expression, something which she takes very seriously.

Jewel Ellis, on the westside of the Atlanta Beltline, Aug. 24, 2023.

Photo by Kerri Phox/The Atlanta Voice

Ellis is proud of her image; long nails and tattoos included. “It’s ok to do Ballet and have long nails,” she said. Ellis admits that her multiple tattoos each hold deep meaning to her. “My mom thinks I am going to get a sleeve and look like I have been to prison,” Ellis laughs.

As much as self-expression is important to Ellis she aims to provide a certain look while online. Wanting to present a modest image that is in her control while online and in social media. “I do have to be careful. It’s really important that you can self express and understand the balance,” Ellis said.

Balance is something Ellis knows full well. With one of her legs on the ground and the other on a railing, she looked straight into a photographer’s camera. At that moment everything in her world was perfectly balanced.

For more information on Ellis visit her website at https://jewelballerina.com