Note: Events may change without notice. Promoters are requiring health checks in order to attend. Check with the venue or Ticketmaster or Live Nation for updates. Health Check requires proof of vaccination or recent COVID test.

PERFORMANCES

Kem and Babyface – April 8th, 8 p.m. Fabulous Fox Theater. Times vary. Tickets-center.com

Keith Washington – April 8th, 8 p.m. City Winery, Ponce City Market, Atlanta.

John Mayer – April 8-9, 7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. statefarmarena.com

No Cap Comedy Tour – April 10, 7 p.m. DeRay Davis, B. Simone, Tony Roberts, Lil Duval, Michael Blackson, and Blaq Ron. State Farm Arena, I State Farm Drive, Atlanta.

Peter White & Jazmine Ghent – April 10, 7 p.m. Center Stage.1374 West Peachtree St., Atlanta. 404-885-1365. Centerstage.com

Spryo Gyra – April 10, 8 p.m. Variety Playhouse. Atlanta.

The Bachelor Live On Stage – April 10, 7:30 p.m. Fabulous Fox Theater. Times vary. tickets-center.com

Bon Jovi – April 13, 8 p.m. Enmarket Arena, Savannah, GA.

Rain – The Beatles Tribute – April 15, 8 p.m. Fabulous Fox Theater. Times vary. tickets-center.com

Kountry Wayne (comedy) April 16, 7:30 p.m. Fabulous Fox Theater. Times vary. tickets-center.com

Journey/Toto – April 25, 7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. statefarmarena.com

Jack White – April 26-28. 7 p.m. Tabernacle. Atlanta.

Nick Cannon’s MTV’s Wild N Out – May 20, 8 p.m. Cellairis Amphitheater @ Lakewood. Atlanta

R&B Only: Erykah Badu/Miguel/Wale/Ann Marie/DVSN/Dende/Lucky Dave/Lloyd/Meta and others. – May 28. Lakewood Amphitheatre.

BareNaked Ladies – June 4, 7 p.m. Chastain Amphitheater. Atlanta

Doobie Brothers, 50th Anniversary Tour – June 7, 7:30 p.m. Ameris Bank Amphitheater, 2200 Encore Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30009. 404-733-5013

Coldplay/H.E.R. – June 11, 7 p.m. Mercedes Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta. mercedesbenzstadium.com

Steely Dan/Steve Winwood – June 14, 7:30 p.m. Chastain Amphitheater. Atlanta

Kid Rock/Grand Funk Railroad – June 15, 7 p.m. Lakewood Amphitheater. Atlanta

Patti LaBelle/Will Downing – June 25, 8 p.m. New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Newark, NJ. An Online Event. Sponsored by Music Festival Online. See Facebook events.

Backstreet Boys – June 28, 7:30 p.m. Ameris Bank Amphitheater, Alpharetta.

Chicago and Brian Wilson with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin – June 29, 7 p.m. Ameris Bank Amphitheater, Alpharetta.

New Kids on the Block/Salt-N-Pepa/Rick Astley/En Vogue – July 7, 7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. statefarmarena.com or Ticketmaster.com.

Chris Rock – July 29, 8 p.m. (Sold out); July 30, 8 p.m. Fox Theatre. Atlanta.

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Aug. 10, 6:30 p.m. Truist Park.

David Gray – Aug. 10, 8 p.m. Chastain Amphitheater. Atlanta

Santana/Earth, Wind & Fire – Aug. 24, 7 p.m. Cellairis Amphitheater at Lakewood. Atlanta.

Rod Stewart/Cheap Trick – Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m. Cellairis Amphitheater at Lakewood. Atlanta.

Kevin Hart – Sept. 9, 7 p.m., State Farm Arena. Atlanta.

Elton John, The Final Tour. Sept. 22, 8 p.m. Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta.

Keith Urban – Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. statefarmarena.com

THEATER

“Rina’s 6 Apples” by Lloyd Suh (World Premiere) Alliance Theatre, Coca Cola Stage. 1280 Peachtree St. 404.733.4600.alliancetheatre.org

“5 Guys Named Moe” – March 18 – April 10. Marietta’s Theatre in the Square, 102 Cherokee St., Marietta. 30060. The Actor’s Playhouse. 887 West Marietta St., Atlanta 30318.

“Trading Places – The Musical” – May 25-June 26. Based on the Eddie Murphy movie of the same name. Alliance Theatre, Coca-Cola Stage. 1280 Peachtree St. 404.733.4600.

FESTIVALS

45th Annual Atlanta Jazz Festival – May 28-30, Headliners include: Herbie Hancock, Kenny Barron, Eddie Palmieri Afro Caribbean Jazz Septet, Kathleen Bertrand and George Benson. Performances start at 1 p.m. Last performance at 9 p.m. atljazzfest.com

46th Annual Atlanta Film Festival and Creative Conference – April 21 – May 2.

Plaza Theater. Ponce de Leon Ave. Atlanta. Atlantafilmfestival.org.

Atlanta Dogwood Festival, April 8 -10. Piedmont Park. The festival that kicks off the festival season in Georgia. Experience food, music, art, and kids’ play area. Dogwoodfestival.org.

Renaissance Festival – April 9 – May 30. 6732 Virlyn B. Smith RD, Fairburn, Ga.30213. garenfest.com.

Inman Park Festival, April 22-24. One of Atlanta’s top festivals. Tour of homes, April 22. Music, art and plenty of food selections. Inmanparkfestival.org.

Shaky Knees Music Festival – April 29 – May 1. Green Day, Billy Idol, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Spoon, Nine Inch Nails, Death Cab for Cutie and many more. Central Park, Atlanta.

Decatur Arts Festival – May 6-8; The Festival kicks off with the ArtWalk on Friday evening from 6-10 pm, during which local shops host free fine art openings with light refreshments while music plays on the Square. On Saturday from 10 am-6 pm and Sunday from 11am-5pm, artists of diverse disciplines will display their artwork for sale in the Artists’ Market, a perfect opportunity to shop for Mother’s Day gifts.Live music and performances will take place throughout the weekend, contributing to a lively atmosphere. Downtown Decatur Square. MARTA East line stops at Downtown Decatur Square.

Essence Festival of Cultural – June 30 – July 3. Essence Fest is back live and bigger than ever with workshops on beauty, health, money management, food, etc. Performers include: Janet Jackson, Kevin Hart, New Edition, The Isley Brothers, Jazmine Sullivan, Nicki Minaj, The Roots & Friends, Summer Walker, D-Nice & Friends and more.

Atlanta Ice Cream Festival – July 23. Piedmont Park. Midtown Atlanta. Atlantaicecreamfestival.com.

Bronze Lens Festival – Aug. 23 – 27. Hybrid of live and virtual screenings and sessions. Location TBA. bronzelens.com

Blue Mountains Wine and Jazz Festival 2022 – June 25-26, 2-9 p.m. Elijah, Ga. Blue Ridge Wine and Jazz Festival is bringing great music, great wines, fine art, and delicious cuisine, to beautiful Ellijay, GA. We will be offering a diversity of wines from around the world, including those made locally in North Georgia and the North Carolina region. https://blueridgewineandjazz.com

DragonCon – Sept. 1- 5. Comic and fantasy festival. Downtown Atlanta. Dragoncon.org.

Music Midtown – 2nd week of September. Piedmont Park. Details TBA. musicmidtown.com

Atlanta Greek Festival – Last weekend of September. Details TBA. atlantagreekfestival.org.

AJC Decatur Book Festival – First week of October. Details TBA. Downtown Decatur. Decaturbookfestival.com.