The Atlanta Falcons have fired head coach Arthur Smith after three seasons with the team. Smith has finished each season 7-10. According to a release by the team, a search for a new head coach will be led by Falcons Owner and Chairman, Arthur M. Blank, the team’s CEO, Rich McKay, with input from Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot, and several other appropriate members of Blank’s Atlanta Falcons and AMB Sports and Entertainment organizations. There is no timetable for filling the role.

In his third season, Smith was dogged by persistent questions regarding the play of quarterback Desmond Ridder. Before the season, Smith let it be known that Ridder was his guy. Ridder would finish the season with 2,836 passing yards, twelve touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Ridder’s inability to protect the football inside the red zone has doomed the Falcons time and time again. There were at least four instances in which Ridder’s turnovers games resulted in the Falcons stealing defeat from the jaws of victory. Notably, games against Minnesota, the road game against Carolina, the road game against the Titans and the comedy of errors in the Cardinals game in November.

Additionally, Arthur Smith’s indecisive play calling in the red zone and in end-of-game situations complicated matters. The game against Washington which Smith was unable to get the play into Ridder’s helmet and the quarterback promptly threw his third interception of the game.

Smith’s inability to effectively feature wide receiver Drake London, running back Bijan Robinson, and wide receiver Kyle Pitts was bane of contention for fans and observers alike. Despite running for 976 yards, catching 58 passes for 487 yards and eight combined touchdowns, Robinson was never the every-down back that Smith had promised his first round pick would be during the offseason. Kyle Pitts struggled once again to be featured in an offense that didn’t have an above average quarterback. Pitts only had 53 catches for 667 yards and three touchdowns. London finished the season with 905 yards and two touchdowns.

The Falcons averaged 18.9 points per game, 7th worst in the National Football League. Meanwhile, Atlanta’s offense turned the ball over 28 times, tied for seventh most during the season.

“Decisions like this are never easy and they never feel good,” said Blank. “We have profound respect for Coach Smith and appreciate all the hard work and dedication he has put into the Falcons over the last three years. He has been part of building a good culture in our football team, but the results on the field have not met our expectations. After significant thought and reflection, we have determined the best way forward for our team is new leadership in the head coaching position.”

A press conference will be held at 4:00 PM Monday afternoon.