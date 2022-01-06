- Test-to-Stay (or modified quarantine) protocol will begin at all APS schools and worksites on Jan. 18
- After a case of COVID-19 is identified
- Students and staff who have been in close contact will be evaluated for symptoms
- Close contacts who have consented will be tested, and those who test negative will be allowed to stay as long as they don’t have any symptoms for 10 days
- Those who test positive or develop symptoms will have to isolate
- Those who decline testing will have to isolate for 10 days
- Free surveillance testing for students and district employees on Jan. 6 and Jan. 7 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at nine cluster sites
- The data will be used by the district for contact tracing and will inform future COVID mitigation strategies
- Voluntary surveillance testing for students will now be twice-per-week
- Additional vaccination events have been scheduled for Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sutton MS, Long MS, Maynard Jackson HS and Mays HS.
- All APS students, staff and families age 5 and older are eligible