  • Test-to-Stay (or modified quarantine) protocol will begin at all APS schools and worksites on Jan. 18
    • After a case of COVID-19 is identified
      • Students and staff who have been in close contact will be evaluated for symptoms
      • Close contacts who have consented will be tested, and those who test negative will be allowed to stay as long as they don’t have any symptoms for 10 days
      • Those who test positive or develop symptoms will have to isolate
      • Those who decline testing will have to isolate for 10 days
  • Free surveillance testing for students and district employees on Jan. 6 and Jan. 7 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at nine cluster sites
    • The data will be used by the district for contact tracing and will inform future COVID mitigation strategies
  • Voluntary surveillance testing for students will now be twice-per-week
  • Additional vaccination events have been scheduled for Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sutton MS, Long MS, Maynard Jackson HS and Mays HS.
    • All APS students, staff and families age 5 and older are eligible