Anthony Edwards scored 32 points in his homecoming, also Kyle Anderson had his third career triple-double and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 136-115 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.

Edwards was born and raised in Atlanta and was a star at the University of Georgia.

Anderson scored 12 of his 14 points in the third and had 12 assists and 10 rebounds for Minnesota. Minnesota’s lead swelled to 28 points in the third quarter.

Trae Young had 41 points in the loss.

Hawks head coach Quin Snyder and Young explain what happened after the disappointing defeat. The Hawks will face the Golden State Warriors on Friday night inside State Farm Arena.